What’s cookin?

Sampson County Schools
Monday, Nov. 12
No School
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Chick fillet in bun
Cheeseburger on bun
Green beans
Potato puffs
Peaches
Fresh fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Pizza
Chicken nuggets
Sweet potato fries
Seasoned corn
Tropical Fruit Mix
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thursday, Nov. 15
PB&J sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwich
Chicken chili
Carrot sticks
Steamed broccoli
Variety of fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, Nov. 16
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Pineapple
Fresh fruit
Milk
Clinton City Schools
Monday, Nov. 12
No School
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Chicken nuggets w/roll
Sloppy Joe on bun
Lima beans
Corn
Mixed fruit
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Sliced turkey, rice, gravy, roll
Ham and cheese croissant
Collards
Candied yams
Peaches
Thursday, Nov. 15
Cheeseburger
Hot dog
French fries
Baked beans
Sliced pears
Friday, Nov. 16
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Chicken salad on bun w/crackers
Green peas
Pineapple tidbits