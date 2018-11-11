What’s cookin?

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Nov. 12

No School

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Chick fillet in bun

Cheeseburger on bun

Green beans

Potato puffs

Peaches

Fresh fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Pizza

Chicken nuggets

Sweet potato fries

Seasoned corn

Tropical Fruit Mix

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thursday, Nov. 15

PB&J sandwich

Grilled cheese sandwich

Chicken chili

Carrot sticks

Steamed broccoli

Variety of fresh fruit

Milk

Friday, Nov. 16

Fish fillet sandwich

BBQ pork sandwich

Baked beans

Cole slaw

Pineapple

Fresh fruit

Milk

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Nov. 12

No School

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Chicken nuggets w/roll

Sloppy Joe on bun

Lima beans

Corn

Mixed fruit

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Sliced turkey, rice, gravy, roll

Ham and cheese croissant

Collards

Candied yams

Peaches

Thursday, Nov. 15

Cheeseburger

Hot dog

French fries

Baked beans

Sliced pears

Friday, Nov. 16

Pepperoni pizza

Cheese pizza

Chicken salad on bun w/crackers

Green peas

Pineapple tidbits