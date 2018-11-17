Garland seniors prepare for holiday celebrations

Marie Faircloth -

Well, my dear readers, I guess I’m back in the saddle of writing. For all of you that have met me at church, on the street, at the grocery store, or wherever we were — told me how much you enjoyed or how much you missed my article — thanks so much. It gave me a source of knowing I help someone in a special way. I love to write, but I work full-time. I volunteer for Hospice, and sometimes my plate is overly full. I love being busy. Thank y’all for being patient.

Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to all those that have lost loved ones since we wrote our last news article. You are in our thoughts and prayers. A special thanks to all that came out or contributed to our Fall Festival/ Birthday bash for Mrs. Emma Artis . She and her husband Calvin are so faithful to the Garland Senior Center. Thank you to Mrs. Jeannie Carr and her sister Ms. Tammy Little for coming out for our Fall Festival Extravaganza and showcasing their Paparazzi Jewelry and Candle Scents. There was a costume contest at our Fall Festival Extravaganza where volunteer Mary Smith was voted all around beautiful, angelic fairy, Ms. Edith Moyer was voted most original, Mrs. Lillie Thomas was voted the cutest, volunteer Fred Herring was voted most festive, and volunteer Veronica Thomas was voted most adorable. Marie Faircloth was voted “Just Me”. That’s me, the best I can be.

Mr. Charles Powell and Mrs. Sabina Gamas will be participating in the State Finals for the MidCarolina Senior Games. We want to cheer on our seniors for their wonderful achievements and encourage them in their greatness as they will hopefully go onto the Nationals being held in New Mexico. On Nov. 19, Tina Dickey from affordable Care will be with us. Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at St. Stephen’s Church on Nov. 20. Our Garland Senior Center will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22 and 23. Then, on Nov. 29, there will be Stress Management at 12:30 p.m. Just a reminder to you all that open enrollment for Affordable health care ends on Dec. 7. Make sure all of your information is updated. If you need any assistance, please call or come by the Garland Senior Center and we will be happy to assist you.

I would just like to reach out to you all who are reading this article and let you know that you are not alone. Instead of staying at home, by yourself, no matter what age you are, please come see us here at the Garland Senior Center and have some fun. There’s always something going on here and it’s usually lots of fun. Come visit us and enjoy some crafts or BINGO. Eat some delicious lunch with us and embrace the love and friendship we extend to Garland and surrounding communities. Our theme this year is “Engage At Every Age”, so we would like to engage you all. Without hesitation, let us be an inspiration and pay us a visit sometime, just to chat. We look forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces very soon!

“The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.” — Winston Churchill “Do not wait for your ship to sail in. Swim out to it!” — Anonymous “Don’t lose hope. When the sun goes down, the stars come out.” — Anonymous “A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.” — Anonymous

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

