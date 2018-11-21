UMO names homecoming queen, king

UMO President Dr. David Poole, Kamber Skeen, Timothy Jones, and UMO First Lady Mary Poole. -

MOUNT OLIVE — Timothy Jones of Clayton and Kamber Skeen of Lexington were named as the 2018 University of Mount Olive Homecoming King and Queen during the 53rd annual Pickle Classic Tournament.

Sixteen students were nominated by their peers to participate in this year’s Homecoming Court. The winners were selected by the student body.

Jones is the son of Allen and Veronica Jones. He is a criminal justice major. Jones is a member of SLJA and the Track and Field Team. He also works at the Pope Wellness Center. He enjoys hanging out with friends, listening to music, and being a DJ.

Skeen is the daughter of Melissa Skeen. She is an exercise science major and a member of the volleyball team as well as the track and field team. In her spare time, Kamber enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

The Homecoming King and Queen will represent UMO at the NC Pickle Festival and the Mount Olive Christmas Parade, among other functions.