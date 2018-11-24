Armed with a thumb drive and as anxious as they were excited, members of Sebrinia Johnson’s Shutterbugs I photography class offered up some of their best photos for their final night of the 10-week class. It was their exam, if you will, but, really, it was more of an opportunity to share what they deemed their best work of the semester and get feedback from each other, their teacher and judges about how well they had done.

The room at Sampson Community College was still as the first student reluctantly offered up her photographs.

But once the stills were on the SmartBoard, the hush erupted into a buzz of whispered “wow” and “amazing” as the exam came to life with the vibrant offerings.

One by one, the students went through their photographs, talking animatedly about why the selected the ones they were showing, how they took them and what they loved most about the class.

The talent was easy to recognize as the close-up — and very colorful — shots of insects mingled with the portraits of children in myriad poses; as the character of animals came to life; as the backdrops changed from landscape photographs to artsy shots using self-timers and vivid imaginations.

To a person, what they learned during the 10-week class came to life — from the rule of thirds to lines, no flash to zooming in or blurring a background — as they shared their enjoyment of the class, the fun they had as they moved from novices who’d never even taken the camera out of its box to taking it with them every where they went, and the growth they thought they’d experienced.

“I learned quickly that you may have a state-of-the-art camera but great pictures take patience, hundreds of shots and being at the right place at the right time,” Shutterbug student Boonie Blackman attested.

Samantha Fernandez agreed. “If you don’t practice, you won’t get better,” she added.

Johnson said she was proud of her students and the time and attention they had put into the photographs they had taken.

“We’ve had a lot of fun, and I hope they’ve learned some things along the way,” Johnson said.

For some, the lessons were about patience, waiting for the right show. For others, it was learning to enjoy the cameras they had but never really learned how to use.

“Learning to have fun taking pictures was one of the main things I got out of this class,” Lesa Moore pointed out. “That and being mindful of your surroundings.”

And then there was the practice. “Oh, that’s very important,” noted Cindy Ezzell. “Practice, practice and practice some more. Take lots of pictures because you can always delete; and try new ways of shooting.”

Each student said they had been amazed at some of the pictures they had been able to take, and they were thankful to Johnson for opening up a whole new avenue of fun for them.

“This is fun,” said Gerri Faye Darmstaedter. “I learned a lot, too.”

And that, Johnson said, was the key to Shutterbugs I: having fun, learning your camera and finding those good shots that you want to take.

“I wanted them to enjoy this class and be happy with the pictures they took. They have done an amazing job.”

As the photos continued to light up the SmartBoard in the SCC classroom, it was easy to see that Johnson’s hope for the class had been fulfilled.

Bonnie Blackburn’s favorite of her five exam photos, Two Bikes is a picture she took at Deer Track Trail late one afternoon using the technique of framing. She also blurred the background and used a self-timer on her camera to capture she and her husband enjoying a little rest after a bike ride. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Two-Bikes-Bonnie-Blackburn-revised.jpg Bonnie Blackburn’s favorite of her five exam photos, Two Bikes is a picture she took at Deer Track Trail late one afternoon using the technique of framing. She also blurred the background and used a self-timer on her camera to capture she and her husband enjoying a little rest after a bike ride. Taken at White Lake during a class outing, Pier at Sunset was one of Susan Corliss Bland’s top five exam photos. She liked the photograph, she said, because she was able to capture the sun just as it was setting, framing it under the shelter. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Pier-at-sunset-Susan-Corliss-Bland-revised.jpg Taken at White Lake during a class outing, Pier at Sunset was one of Susan Corliss Bland’s top five exam photos. She liked the photograph, she said, because she was able to capture the sun just as it was setting, framing it under the shelter. Aptly titled The Goats, Barbara Clements selected this photograph as one of her exam photos because, she said, she loved the way the goat was looking into the camera while the others were going about their business in the backgroun. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_The-Goats-Barbara-Clements-rv.jpg Aptly titled The Goats, Barbara Clements selected this photograph as one of her exam photos because, she said, she loved the way the goat was looking into the camera while the others were going about their business in the backgroun. Using the close-up setting on her camera, Gerri Faye Darmstaedter was able to capture this bee, or as she refers to it, ‘a skipper,’ after it landed on a flower outside a horse pasture near her home. ‘Such beauty here doth show, with wings and petals all aglow, then just look upon that face, need I further make my case?’ she wrote about her decision to take this particular photograph. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Skipper-On-Flower-Gerri-Faye-Darmstaedter-revised.jpg Using the close-up setting on her camera, Gerri Faye Darmstaedter was able to capture this bee, or as she refers to it, ‘a skipper,’ after it landed on a flower outside a horse pasture near her home. ‘Such beauty here doth show, with wings and petals all aglow, then just look upon that face, need I further make my case?’ she wrote about her decision to take this particular photograph. Scuownyuier P. Stringfield took this photograph, called Water Fall, at a park on Green Street in Fayetteville. She liked the photograph, she said, because of the way she was able to capture the water going up and down like ‘crystals.’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Water-Fall-Scuownyuier-Stringfield-revised.jpg Scuownyuier P. Stringfield took this photograph, called Water Fall, at a park on Green Street in Fayetteville. She liked the photograph, she said, because of the way she was able to capture the water going up and down like ‘crystals.’

