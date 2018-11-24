Garden Club to sponsor highway marker

At the recent Clinton Garden Club meeting, Paula Hartman, president of Trent Woods Garden Club near New Bern, presented a program about the Blue Star Memorial Highway Markers which honor veterans. A committee of volunteers was approved to begin the process of the Clinton club sponsoring a marker to be erected in Sampson County next year. -

At the recent Clinton Garden Club meeting, Paula Hartman, president of Trent Woods Garden Club near New Bern, presented a program about the Blue Star Memorial Highway Markers which honor veterans. A committee of volunteers was approved to begin the process of the Clinton club sponsoring a marker to be erected in Sampson County next year.