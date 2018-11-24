Being mindful of how Alzheimer’s impacts loved ones

Henderson -

Left brain! Right brain! What? The left side of your brain is where formal speech and language are stored. The right side of your brain is where automatic speech, rhythm and music are stored. A person living Alzheimer’s disease will lose on the left and retain on the right. With most conditions of dementia it generally attacks the left side of the brain first, then spreads. It attacks asymmetrically!

Remember, Alzheimer’s is the number one condition of dementia. Under the umbrella of dementia there are 85-90 different conditions of dementia. Leading are Alzheimer’s disease, Vascular Dementias, Lewy Body Dementia and Fronto-Temporal Lobe Dementias. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. With Alzheimer’s you will notice a change in your loved one such as *new information is lost *recent memory worsens *they will have problems with word finding *they may misspeak *they will become more impulsive and indecisive *they may get lost *you will notice changes every 6-12 months. This disease typically last 8-12 years. With Alzheimer’s disease it will change everything over time, it is not something a person can control, it is not the same for every person, it is not a mental illness, it is real and it is very hard at times for the person and the caregiver.

You lose on the left. The left side of your brain is where language is stored. Knowing that generally the left side of your brain is attacked first (for those living with Alzheimer’s disease) you understand why a person will search for words and cannot find them. It is frustrating to them when they cannot find the word they want! It is equally frustrating to the caregiver, you will find yourself saying words you think they may be searching for in order to help. But this will make things escalate and both (caregiver and care recipient) just get so out of sorts.

Remember they can hear the tone of your voice and see the expression on your face and know that anger is present. You can help them by asking them to describe the word or the object. Caregivers before you allow yourself to lose control, step back and take three deep breaths. Remind yourself, they are doing the very best they can do, their brain is failing, their brain is dying. As the disease progresses, be mindful of asking your loved one “What’s my name, come on you said it yesterday, come on you can do it … remember” or ask “Daddy, you know who this is, it’s Aunt Ellen’s daughter, you remember”. My goodness, think about this … don’t you think if they could remember or find the word they would say it? Ask yourself who has the good brain and who has the demented brain. Being mindful and knowledgeable about this disease will contribute to the best care you can give. Your loved one may have trouble comprehending what you are saying. As this disease progresses they miss about every fourth word you say.

You retain on the right. The right side of your brain is where rhythm is stored. This is also where swear words and racial slurs are retained. Many times a person living with dementia will use swear words or racial slurs and have no regard to the offense the words may cause. You need to remember the person living with this disease has no impulse control. Families, caregivers and communities need to understand it is not the person, it is the disease. I have had caregivers share they have never heard their parent say a cuss word.

But living with dementia, they use profanities often. Maybe the caregiver as well and the care recipient. This will be a needed tool to go into your caregiver tool box. Because a person living Alzheimer’s disease retains rhythm, automatic speech and music you will be able to sing together and enjoy music together. Your loved one may be able to recite the 23rd Psalm or recite a prayer. You may be able to sing a favorite hymn together.

Focus on what your loved one can still do, not on what they can no longer do. Remember their brain is failing, their brain is dying. You have the good brain, use it, be innovative, try new methods, be creative and enjoy your time with your loved one. Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and made lots of memories. Remember to Love one another, be kind to one another and help one another. The golden rule … “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Hope you have a ‘Best Day Ever!”

Henderson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Lesia-Henderson-2.jpg Henderson

Dementia, Notes to Remember

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is the aging specialist with the Sampson County Department of Aging.

Lesia Henderson is the aging specialist with the Sampson County Department of Aging.