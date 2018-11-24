What’s cookin’?

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Nov. 26
Beef-a-roni w/roll
Turkey and cheese croissant
Green beans
Applesauce
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Chicken nuggets w/roll
Sloppy Joe on bun
Lima beans
Corn
Baked apples
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Grilled ham and cheese
BBQ beef rib on hoagie
Vegetable beef soup
Fried okra
Mixed fruit
Thursday, Nov. 29
Cheeseburger
BBQ pork on bun
French fries
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Peaches
Friday, Nov. 30
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Fish fillet on bun
Green peas
Sliced pears
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Nov. 26
Beef rib-b-que
Corn dog nuggets
Broccoli w/cheese
Baby carrots w/dip
Peach cup
Fresh fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Chick fillet on bun
Cheeseburger
Green beans
Potato puffs
Peaches
Fresh fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Pizza
Chicken nuggets
Sweet potato fries
Seasoned corn
Tropical fruit mix
Fresh fruit
Milk
Thursday, Nov. 29
PB&J sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwich
Chili w/beans
Carrot sticks
Steamed broccoli
Variety of fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, Nov. 30
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Pineapple
Fresh fruit
Milk