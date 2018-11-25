Garden club hosts November meeting

Local floral designer Garry Williams demonstrates making a fresh Christmas decoration at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting. -

Dixie Honeycutt was hostess when the Just-A-Mere Garden Club met Nov. 6, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. Meeting place was the Roberts Grove Church Fellowship Hall.

Ladies were seated at cloth-covered tables where attractive birdcage arrangements were the centerpieces.

President Catherine Gilmore presided at the meeting with 11 members present.

In the devotion, Beverly Best shared a story on being thankful, even in challenging times.

For the night’s program, Garry Williams, from The Dutch Iris Florist, inspired club members to make fresh Christmas decorations. Williams demonstrated making a traditional door wreath on a grapevine wreath and a table arrangement in a vintage metal container. Williams used native greens and added bows, ornaments, fruit and the like as desired. Also, he showed how to tie a bow and gave tips on how to keep natural arrangements fresh for a longer time.

The president gave each member a packet of North Carolina pollinator wildflower seed and pods for the air potato vine. Also, Wilma Jean Wise shared trumpet flower seed from her garden.

An ongoing project has been collecting recycled prescription bottles and these will be donated for use in other countries.

In the hostess gift drawing, Wilma Jean Wise won a yellow mum.

The hostess served delicious refreshments following the meeting. Sweet potato pound cake, chicken salad cups, peanuts, and candy corn and pumpkins were enjoyed along with a choice of beverages.

Local floral designer Garry Williams demonstrates making a fresh Christmas decoration at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_garden-club.jpg Local floral designer Garry Williams demonstrates making a fresh Christmas decoration at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting.