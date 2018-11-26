Liberty Hall to come alive for Christmas

The Liberty Hall Candlelight Christmas tours will be done Dec. 7-8. Reservations are required. -

It is that time of year again — time for the staff at Liberty Hall in Kenansville to get busy preparing the 19th century home for the annual candlelight tours Dec. 7-8.

“With hurricane Florence stripping many of the evergreen trees of their foliage and trees having been destroyed in the area, it might be hard to find enough pretty greenery to supply our need,” stated Jo Ann Stroud.

The staff makes about 40 wreaths and 20 24-inch swags. Live greenery is also needed for the 11 mantels. Greenery is cut and soaked in water about a week before decorating begins. Since the decorations are expected to last thru December, it takes a lot of work and planning to make that happen.

New volunteers joining the group this year will be Rachel Brock, a freshman at James Kenan; Katie Harrell, Duplin County Clerk of Court; Josh Rowan, staff sargent stationed at Cherry Point; Scott Parker of Beulaville; Woody and Kathy Evans of Chinquapin. Also, 16 faithful volunteers will be returning as well. This will be Christa Parker’s and Wanda Wheeler’s 20th year and with 13 years of experience, Newt Carter, Curtis Fountain and Tom Fife will make excellent tour guides. Seasonal music will be provided by David Byrd, Jr. and friends of Rose Hill.

Candlelight tours of the restored 19th century Historic Home have been a tradition for the past 40 years in Kenansville. Costumed room interpreters tell how country folks celebrated Christmas years ago.

The sweet aroma of fresh fruit, the clean fragrance of evergreens and the dimly lit candles flickering against the walls take one back to a time in history that they have only read about. One hundred and fifty years ago, few families could afford lavish decorations or an overabundance of delicious food. However, records show that Owen Kenan’s family decorated lavishly and fed their guests well.

Christmas cooking began several days before company was expected. Travel was slow so once the guests arrived, they often stayed for several weeks. The weather was cold, the farm work was done so there was no rush back home. With no TVs, radios, or mobile devices, news was hard to get so families welcomed guests with gusto. They were glad to hear about what was going on in other communities.

Keeping the 11 fireplaces going required a lot of wood which was sawed and split by hand. Many preparations had to be done to insure that everyone enjoyed the Christmas season. Christmas was not commercialized as it is today. Families would search thru the woods looking for that perfect tree. It would be decorated on Christmas Eve night with homemade items. Each person made something special to hang on the tree which would be kept from year to year. Families and friends would sing carols as they sipped hot cider and marveled at the pleasure they found in each other’s company. Small hand-made gifts would be exchanged – something simple but something made with love.

The staff at Liberty Hall Restoration works hard at reproducing that atmosphere and as they did in the “good old days” always enjoy having guests.

Candlelight tours are Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8. Admission is $10. Please call for reservations.