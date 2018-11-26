Greetings! Glad to see my article in the Independent Sunday. Well by the time you read this article, Thanksgiving will have come and gone, but I love this season. I try and encourage folks to be thankful all year, not just on Thanksgiving Day. Just think daily of all the things we have to be thankful for and we would never finish. So from me to you, this is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice in it! Let us keep those that are sick, those that are in bereavement, in prayer — their hearts are so broken. The Bible says “let the strong bear the iniquities of the weak.” We all have jobs to do. It seems as though this year has flown by so fast. So many new things; deaths, births, marriages. It’s a wonder at the times we are living in. We need to slow down and smell the roses.

Christmas will be here in a few days. Let’s get in the spirit of the reason for the season. If it had not been for the birth of Jesus, had it not been for a man called Jesus, then our souls will be lost, our lives would be worthless. Let’s do and give with thankful hearts, then our living will not be in vain. The old saying, “It’s better to give than to receive” holds truth and wisdom. Have you ever done something for someone and felt like you were lifted up by your kind act? That is a priceless feeling. By doing good by others, we are doing good for ourselves because it’s God’s work. Love. Pure love doesn’t ask for anything in return.

We are trying to get a list of people who are interested in the upcoming 2019 computer class. Hopefully we will begin in January. We are looking for more good things to happen here at the Garland Senior Center in the New Year.

I wish I could say hello and Merry Christmas to all, in person, but I can’t. To all the folk in Garland, Sampson, the group at Piggly Wiggly, Jennifer and all your gals, have a good bunch of holidays. To Mary Smith, my “backbone” sista sistas, Sheila Smith, thank you. I love you. To each and every person who reads my article, I appreciate you all very much.

Marie Faircloth https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Marie-Faircloth-1.jpg Marie Faircloth

Under the Shade Tree

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist