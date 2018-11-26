Broadway at the Beach will host its fourth annual “A Very Broadway Christmas” Dec. 1. The all-day holiday event will feature a variety of holiday-themed entertainment and activities, including the 24th annual tree lighting celebration.

A Very Broadway Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be the start of the all-day celebration. The parade route will begin on the 21st Avenue North side of Broadway at the Beach, near Pavilion Park West, and will follow the fire lane around the property, ending near Dave & Buster’s.

After the parade, guests are invited to enjoy the holiday entertainment and children’s activities on The Avenue, from 1-4 p.m. Activities include face painting, a balloon artist, holiday stilt walkers, mail for the military, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more. In addition, the Broadway Blizzard will commence at 2 p.m., where over 500 ping pong balls, each featuring a Broadway merchant, will be dropped. Recipients of the ping pong balls will then be able to take the ball to the listed merchant location and redeem for their special offer, coupon or other promotion.

The 24th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration begins at 6 p.m. and will take place in the Center Court area of the property, between Build-A-Bear Workshop, It’Sugar, Tsunami Surf Shop and The Mole Hole. This year’s celebration will be hosted by WBTW’s Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson and News Anchor Meghan Miller, and will include performances by Legends In Concert, Over The Moon Fire Dancers, Carolina Freestyle Cloggers, Socastee United Methodist Church Choir as well as other entertainers. Plus there will be a special visit from Santa Claus.

To round out the day, a fireworks extravaganza, sponsored by Helicopter Adventures, will light up the sky over Lake Broadway at 8 p.m.

For more information about Broadway at the Beach and the fourth annual “A Very Broadway Christmas,” visit www.BroadwayattheBeach.com, call 843-444-3200 or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.