Take time and listen to the story

“The bay was thick and wet … I had to crawl on my belly for about 350 yards, I could hear my dogs barking, I knew I was getting close! I could smell a pungent smell! I heard Sue, Mountain Man, Big Jim and Sam barking as if their life depended on it! When I got to my dogs I could barely stand up. I could not even hear myself breathe, the commotion was intent! When I got to my dogs, there he was, about a 500 pound black boar bear!! Literally the massive bear was forced up in the tree by my hounds. I looked up and he had one foot on one limb and the other foot on the opposite limb. My heart was beating so fast I could feel it pounding in my temples! I took out my cell phone and videoed the bear humming and popping his teeth and at times the bear would blow and slap the tree with his paw!”

This story sounds almost unbelievable and yet it is true. My grandson recently went on a bear hunt with my husband. This was his description of a good portion of the hunt. This was one of the many hunts both my husband and our grandson have shared.

When you are caring for a love one living with dementia you may hear some far-fetched stories! Unlikely and unconvincing as they may be, you listen intently. Because, to the person living with dementia it is true to them. This is called confabulation. This is where a person will fabricate imaginary experiences as compensation for loss of memory.

I spoke with Cindy Sessoms the director of our Adult Day Health Care. She shared some stories with me her clients living with dementia had come up with. Cindy said one of her clients tells her she just loves her house and she can remember going to see it. She will describe what she remembers about Cindy’s house. But yet this client has never been to Cindy’s house. Cindy also shared, at times when in conversation with her dementia clients they will often say “yes I remember the whole thing, I was there the whole time and saw everything” and yet knowing they have never been to this certain place.

Would it be wrong to attempt to correct them? The answer is yes, this would be a ticket to an arguing match. To try to persuade someone living with dementia that what they are saying is not true would be an open door to a volatile situation. The person living with dementia honestly thinks what they are saying is true. Why would you want to argue with them, their brain is failing, their brain is dying. You have the good brain, learn to respond rather than react. You just have to go with the flow. Maybe try to distract them. When I think of family trying to argue down their love one that is living with any condition of dementia it gets me upset!

Why would you do this? You will never bring them back to reality, the world or the state of things as they actually exist is no longer the norm for a person living with a condition of dementia. I recently heard a caregiver share a story about her mother. Her mother was in a facility and one day she cried out to one of the nurses to come and help her. The nurse entered the room as the mother proceeded to tell her to please check the oven because she did not want her lemon meringue pie to burn. She insisted this nurse check the oven!

When the nurse caught on, she walked to one of the tables in the room and pretended to open the oven and check the pie. The mother ask if the pie was done and the nurse replied yes. Then she was instructed to take the pie out and place it on the window seal for it to cool. The mother was restful the remainder of the day. Now let’s think about this. What if the nurse declared there is no oven and no pie! This would be extremely upsetting to this resident … my goodness, just let her think she is baking a pie. What a better day she will have knowing she has baked her wonderful lemon meringue pie and it sits on the window seal to cool.

Caregivers, be prepared to listen to some creative stories and far-fetched ones at that! Learn to respond rather than react. Remember those three deep breaths, take them often. Remember to focus on what they can still do rather than what they can no longer do. Let them tell their stories, laugh and enjoy life as the person living with dementia knows it. There will be a time in the course of this disease your love one will not be able to talk. Enjoy the things they can still do. Keep talking, keep laughing and keep up the good work caregivers. You are never alone, that is a promise made in a very important book. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever!”

Dementia, Notes to Remember

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is the aging specialist with the Sampson County Department of Aging.

