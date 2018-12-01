The fun of photography

Moises Cabrera Lopez selected this photo as one of her final exams pictures because she said she loved the composition. Aptly titled ‘Rhinos,’ Lopez took the photo at the North Carolina Zoo. - Calling this photo ‘Sunrise Splash,’ Shutterbugs I student Sandra Midgette said she selected this as one of her top five photos because it captured her favorite time of time - shortly after sunrise - at her favorite place, Southport. ‘I love the splash of the water on the rocks; I was so excited when I found out I had caught that,’ she said. - The reflection in the water and the colors of the sunset are two of the main reasons Samantha Fernandez chose this photo as one of her top five. Taken at White Lake, Fernandez said she tried to use the rule of thirds when taking the photograph, one of the many things she learned during her 10-week photography course at Sampson Community College. - Cindy Ezzell used an old family barn on U.S. 421 as the setting for one of her five exam photos. Taken on what she called a ‘dreary night with overcast of an approaching storm,’ she liked the setting and the soybean crop, ready to harvest, in the foreground. - - Donna Rouse was able to capture this photo, complete with beautiful reflections, during what photographers call the ‘magic hour.’ She chose the photo as one of her exam shots because it shows the use of thirds, reflections and movement all in one photograph. ‘And I loved the peaceful scene with the beauty of the day and wildlife,’ she said. - -

If you asked students in Sampson Community College’s Shutterbugs I photography class why they opted to sign up for the 10-week course, the answers would be varied.

Some say they signed on because they wanted to learn how to use a camera that had been boxed up in a drawer for a very long time; others have noted they registered because they wanted to come better photographers; and still others signed on because they had heard about the fun — and the field trips — that were associated with the class.

By the end of the semester, the large class of students, taught by Sebrinia Johnson, said they were all glad they had opted to take the class and they now had a plethora of reasons why, including the initial motivating factor that brought them into the class.

“It’s been a lot of fun and a real learning experience,” noted student Jennifer Williamson during the final night of class. “You have a different way of looking at things once you take this class.”

To a person, students agreed, noting that they had not only learned how to use that camera that had sat dormant all those years, but they were having a ball doing so.

“Learning the different parts of the camera was one thing, another was learning the different elements you look for when examining your pictures,” Linda Smith pointed out.

And just plain enjoying the time spent with the camera searching for that perfect picture, students acknowledged was one of the best take-aways from the class.

“I take more time to decide what pictures to shoot than I once did; and I like what I take better,” said Darlene James. And I’m having a really good time doing it.”

For Johnson that is key to the class: helping students learn their camera and then learn to have fun with it.

“It’s all about enjoying taking the pictures,” Johnson said.

SCC Shutterbugs I student learn through the lens