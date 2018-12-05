Hall awarded with Bronze Medal

Hall -

DeShelia Hall was recently awarded a Bronze Medal for exceptional work to put in place the ITS-EPA III Information Technology Services Contract and ensuring continuity of critical IT services for the Agency as part of the ITS-EPA III Team. The Office of Environmental Information’s Honor Awards are the highest form of recognition the office confers on its employees. Hall is a program analyst at the United States Environmental Protection Agency in Research Triangle Park.

Hall is a native of Wallace. She is a 1997 graduate of Wallace-Rose Hill High School. She earned a bachelor of arts degree from North Carolina Central University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and a master of public administration degree, where she graduated Suma Cum Laude, also from N.C. Central University. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

She is the daughter of Mark and Sharon Hall of Teachey and the granddaughter of Cora Lee Hall of Kenansville, Stedman Hall of Beulaville, and the Late Gladys Mitchell Keith.