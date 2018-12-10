Garland seniors celebrate Christmas season

Marie Faircloth -

Greetings to all! As I write this morning, I can feel the Spirit of the Christmas Season all around us. The smell of fruits, the decorations all around, Christmas carols! I love it! This is my favorite time of year. To God be all the Glory! Yesterday we had a stress management class. It was so meaningful as we talk about stress in our lives, and how we speak harsh at times, but the Bible tells us that a soft answer turneth away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger. The tongue of the wise useth knowledge aright, but the mouth of fools poureth out foolishness.

Seems like this has been a short year. Thanksgiving already passed and Christmas is almost here. It is good to know that God has spared us again — we are so blessed! This will be a short month, December usually is. When thinking about Christmas, let’s keep in mind, it’s not the money we spend on a present but the thought we put into it. Give from the heart, not from the wallet. The simplest of things always seem to mean the most. It doesn’t cost a penny to speak kind words or do nice things for others. It is up to you to illuminate the world with your light!

The Garland Senior Center will be hosting a Christmas breakfast Dec. 19. We are looking forward to cooking up some delicious food for us all to enjoy. If you’d like to share in all of the Christmas cheer we have to offer here at the Garland Senior Center, stop by sometime. It would tickle us all to see your beautiful faces as we have fun and fellowship with our senior friends in Garland, and surrounding communities. The Town of Garland will be having it’s Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 6, which promises to be a wonderful time of Love and Light.

I recently decided to include a few Old Timey Home Remedies that caught my eye. Back in the day, we didn’t always have medicines or doctors close at hand, so we did the best we could and made our own medicines. Now I want to tell you all now that I am not condoning the use of these remedies nor am I asking y’all to use them. This is just a glimpse back into yesteryear at some of the things people used to heal themselves or family members in a pinch. Warning! Do not try these at home?

• Split a frog open and lay it on a wound, making a poultice to draw out poison or infection. This is a survival technique used by a mountain man who was descended from the Eastern Band of Cherokees here in North Carolina.

• Put a drop of kerosene on a teaspoon of sugar to cure a cold. This method was popular when many of us were growing up.

• To cure ringworm, take a copper one-cent piece and place it in enough butter to cover it. Let it stand for 12-14 hours. When the butter is green around the copper, take this green stuff off and place it on the ringworm. It eats in and kills the germ.

• To cure a sprained ankle, make a paste from red clay and white vinegar. Rub the clay mixture on the sprained ankle and let it stay for at least eight hours before washing it off.

In closing, I would like to reach out to all of my readers and let y’all know how special and important you are. Each of us has great abilities we may not even be aware of (love). Love and kindness are the keys to unlock any door. In this and every Holiday Season, let’s be kind and loving to everybody we may come in contact with, no matter what. ‘Tis the season to be jolly!

“What hurts us today, makes us stronger tomorrow.” — Anonymous

“If you are working on something you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed, the vision pulls you.” — Steve Jobs

“A lighthearted man has a continual feast in life.” — Anonymous

“Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” — Maya Angelou

“Deep roots are not reached by the frost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

