Stay active and beat the cold

With colder temperatures and shorter days, motivation to exercise outdoors may be harder to find. Exercise not only improves energy, but also produces endorphins which can improve your mood to combat the winter blues. Don’t let the busyness of the holiday season and the weather affect your fitness goals. There are plenty of other ways to exercise without braving the cold. See the list below for ways to keep active during the winter season.

Body-weight exercises. No need for equipment with body-weight exercises which can get your heart pumping and burn calories in as little as 10 minutes. There are many available resources for body-weight exercise videos whether online or with a DVD.

Home gym. If you want the feel of a gym without having to leave the house, invest in a piece of exercise equipment such as a treadmill, elliptical, or a rowing machine, which can provide an excellent cardio workout without stepping foot outside. For strength training, invest in two sets of hand weights. One should feel light and comfortable, while the other should be one weight up. For an inexpensive option, consider gently used exercised equipment from Craigslist or a used sporting goods store. You can also get creative and use things you have around the house as hand weights, such as canned foods or gallon jugs.

Sneak exercises into everyday tasks. Even if you do not have time for a full workout, consciously make an effort to move more throughout the day. Take the stairs instead of the elevator, do jumping jacks during a TV commercial break, or try sit-ups while waiting for the morning coffee to brew. There are also some really great chair exercises you could do at your desk or while watching TV. Search online for chair exercise activities, contact our office for a visual handout, or sign-up for the Maintain Don’t Gain Holiday Challenge to receive chair exercises through email.

If you do choose to exercise outdoors, remember to stay safe by wearing layers, choosing light colored clothing, and bringing a flashlight. You can also try adjusting your schedule. Can you move your evening walk to a lunch time walk? Or instead of a 30-minute walk at night can you do a 20-minute morning walk and a 10-minute evening walk? Consider moving some of your activities to daylight hours if possible.

Make it a family event. Kids don’t seem to mind the cold as much if there is snow to play in. Share in your kids’ excitement by going outside with them and having a snowball fight, making snow angels, or building a snowman. You might be surprised at many calories you can burn in one snowball fight.

For more information on staying active during the winter months, check out esmmweighless.com and sign-up for the Maintain Don’t Gain Holiday Challenge to get tips right to your email inbox!

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

