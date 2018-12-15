A little more Shutterbuggin’

Today’s feature offers the final photographs selected from the Shutterbugs I students at Sampson Community College. Each photographer selected five of their best pictures to present as their final exam. Judges selected the best of the five and then The Sampson Independent elected to use those, and a few others, to run on the Lifestyle feature page.

Publisher Sherry Matthews said the photo pages are favorites among readers who ask each year when the SCC students will be highlighted.

This year’s Shutterbugs I class was taught by Sebrinina Johnson, and the over a dozen students in the class said they enjoyed the instruction and the hands-on training they received during the 10-week course.

“I’ve learned that it takes a lot of practice, practice, practice,” Cindy Ezzell noted during her final night of class. “You have to take a lot of pictures to get the one you really want. And I learned to try new ways of shooting the picture, too.”

For Darlene Jones, the most significant thing she got out of the class, other than the fun she said she had, was to take more time in deciding what pictures to shoot. “And of course, focus, focus, focus – on your subject and on what you are doing.”

Beginning next week, the photographs of students in Kelly Jones’ Shutterbugs II class will be featured.

Calling her photograph “Reflection,” Shutterbugs I student Jennifer Williamson said she selected this vertical photo as one of her exam pictures because she liked the artistic way it turned out. ‘It’s a whole way of looking at things, a different perspective. You can see the fence post and the trail that leads up to the mountain by just looking at the reflection in the sunglasses.’

Preferring black and white to color for this shot, student Lesa Moore said she liked all the elements of this picture, particularly the story it tells of the joy a child has playing in the dirt. Called “Down and Dirty,” Moore took this picture of 2-year-old Madelyn Cockman at Foxmoore Farm in Clinton.

Student Darlene James selected this portrait of her granddaughter Renlea Whitman, 2, because she liked the setting and the way the youngster’s hair was captured blowing in the slight breeze. She titled the pictured “Mermaid Birthday,” and noted that it was taken at Surf City just before a storm. ‘I really like the way I was able to take the photo using the rule of thirds and, of course, I loved it because it’s my granddaughter.’

Calling her photography “Sunrays,” Linda Smith selected this picture, taken from the front porch of her home one afternoon, because she like the way she was able to utilize the rule of thirds and because of the beauty she was able to capture. ‘I just love the way I was able to capture the rays coming from behind the trees,’ she noted.

The smile of a child is one of the best things a picture can capture in the mind of Shutterbugs student Sandra Midgette, who selected this photo for that very reason. Called “Sunshine and Sugar,” Midgette said she took this photo of 8-year-old Lydia Rose Cain on the dock at Oak Island while on a family vacation.

Taking artsy photographs using her timer is one of the things Bonnie Blackman hoped to learn during her Shutterbugs I class. After hearing stories about her husband skipping school and playing along the railroad tracks, Blackman decided to recreate the image using her camera. She took this photo, called “Just a little walk,” near Rackley’s Farm in Clinton using her timer. ‘By the time I got home, my feet were black from walking on those tracks, as you can tell in the picture,’ Blackman said.

Cindy Ezzell loves the things she learned in Shutterbugs I, among them not centering every photograph. Here she tried that using her son and White Lake as the subjects. Called “White Lake with my son,’ Ezzell was able to capture a sunset at White Lake as her son gazed out at the horizon from the pier. ‘I love the ripples in the water and the fact that I was able to take the picture without putting Matt in the center of the picture.’