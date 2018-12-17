Andrea Felicia Goodman was honored as the 2018 Veteran Volunteer from the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Goodman joined the Army in 1987 and retired in 2009. Still working with incoming soldiers at Ft. Bragg, she has received multiple awards including the Meritorious Service Medal for her service in Kuwait. She received the Operations Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal for being in Kuwait and Iraq, as well as advancing levels of Army Good Conduct Medals.

For her service in the Caribbean Islands and south Florida during the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Goodman was the recipient of the Humanitarian Service Medal and the Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon.

She is currently the first female commander at the local VFW post 7547. She was also named the Veteran of the Year in 2017 and 2018 for the Coharie Tribe.