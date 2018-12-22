Find ‘PEACE’ this holiday season

Henderson -

It’s almost here! The day we celebrate a very special birthday. All presents have been purchased, wrapped and placed under the tree. The Christmas lights shine bright inside and outside of many homes. Many of us have attended our church cantatas and Christmas programs. Our kitchens have pleasant smells of baked goods, candies, cookies and pecan pies.

Traditions are followed in many homes and some families just go with the flow of things, no traditions necessary. In my family we have always had our gathering on the day before Christmas Eve. It allows my two adult children’s families to have that special time as family with their children. We cook steaks on the grill and enjoy a baked potato with a wonderful salad with lots of desserts.

It’s an easy meal I do agree but it gives me peace and no stress fussing over cooking the perfect Christmas meal. After our meal with gather in our den to open up presents. Before any presents are open I read the Christmas story as recorded in the book of Luke chapter two. This was a tradition my Father started in our family when I was young. It gives me peace when we read this passage.

Melanie Bunn is a Dementia Training Specialist, she does training for Dementia Alliance of North Carolina. She recently wrote an article and it was highlighted in their newsletter. It is titled “PEACE for the Holidays”. I would like to share this with you.

The best of times, the worst of times might well describe the holiday experience of loved ones of people with dementia. With some reflection, planning and flexibility, the balance can be shifted from the worst to the best. Integrate the following suggestions as you plan your holiday events to create memories that bring laughter not tears and help you find joy in the moments.

P Prioritize – Decide which family traditions are most important and which parts of those are truly meaningful. While the person with dementia may not be able to tolerate the entire ritual, often they can participate in well-chosen components.

E Empathize – View events through the eyes of the person with dementia. Changes in routines and environments can be difficult and frightening. Think about how decorations and events might confuse or be misinterpreted by the person with dementia.

A Adjust – Consider modifying or simplifying plans. For example, small changes such as changing the time of an event to coincide with the person’s best time of day or limiting numbers of people in the environment at any one time might make the experience better for everyone. Watch for signs of stress or distress and help the person find a place and time to relax and recover.

C Capture – Record the memories of the person with dementia by encouraging reminiscence and storytelling to preserve family history. Use props like pictures, foods and decorations to trigger forgotten memories. Take candid multi-generational photos or video they can be more touching and much easier than posed portraits.

E Enjoy – Make memories. Don’t get so involved in the plans you forget the point of the activity or event. The experience might not be like it used to be, but you can still find the magical moments, especially for the person who is grieving: Holidays are difficult when you’re experiencing the loss or the losing of someone you care about. Be patient with yourself as you grieve and find support in comforting rituals and people. Do what’s right for you as you look for new ways to find Peace in the Holidays.

You can find valuable information about dementia by contacted Dementia Alliance of North Carolina by calling 919-832-3732 or www.DementiaNC.org.

I hope you have a beautiful Christmas and trust you will experience Peace, Love and Harmony during this time of year. Merry Christmas! Hope you have a “Best Day Ever.”

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson Positive Approach to Care Certified Independent Trainer.

Lesia Henderson Positive Approach to Care Certified Independent Trainer.