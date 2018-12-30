Local educators attend NCCAT

Cullowhee — Several area educators recently attended programs held at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, a recognized national leader in professional development programming for our state’s teachers.

Participating educators from Sampson County Schools included Chelsea B. McGraw of Union High School and Belinda Kiziah of Midway Elementary School.

Participating from Clinton City Schools were Lauren M. Faison and Angela Williamson of L. C. Kerr Elementary School; Robert L. Jones of Sampson Middle School; and Lisa S. Green of Sunset Avenue Elementary School.

Increasing teacher effectiveness is fundamental to improving public education. NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms. NCCAT conducts a wide variety of high-quality professional development for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers. For more information about NCCAT visit www.nccat.org or call 828-293-5202.