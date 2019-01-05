Hood, DiPinto exchange vows

Mrs. Graham Nicola DiPinto -

Elizabeth Deane Hood and Graham Nicola DiPinto were united in marriage at four o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Warsaw Baptist Church in Warsaw, North Carolina. Dr. Michael V. Thompson officiated the double ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Graham Hood of Kenansville. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Rashie Wilbur Lanier and the late Mr. Lanier of Chinquapin and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Graham Hood, III of Warsaw.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfredo DiPinto of Clinton. He is the grandson of Mrs. George Graham Monroe and the late Mr. Monroe of White Oak and Mrs. Nicola DiPinto and the late Mr. DiPinto of Clinton.

The bride wore an ivory crepe Atelier Pronovias mermaid gown accented with lace and gemstone appliques along with a one-tier custom lace veil.

The bride was escorted by her father.

Britton Lanier Hood, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were MaKayla Raquel Gross of Sanford, Anna Elizabeth Manning of Broadway, Madison Alyse Phillips of Warsaw, Emily Kay Searles of Warsaw, Emily Jane Vestal of Boone, Madison Taylor Howard of Washington, D.C., and Meredith Victoria Cooke of Kenansville. The bride’s youngest sister, Ada Lise O’Tuel Hood of Kenansville, served as junior bridesmaid. The flower girl was Gianna Breeze Volpe of Jacksonville.

The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Joshua David Byrd of Birmingham, A.L., David Anthony Byrd of Clinton, Luke Starling Byrd of Clinton, Nicola James DiPinto of South Bend, I.N., Eric Nicholas Berger of Whitestown, I.N., Vito Antonio DiPinto of Clinton, and Rooks King Wells of Rose Hill.

The register attendant was Miss. Hannah Newcombe of Gastonia.

A reception was held at The Clubhouse of River Landing following the ceremony.

The bride is a graduate of Harrells Christian Academy. She received her bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business Management with an Economics minor from North Carolina State University.

The groom is a graduate of Harrells Christian Academy. He received his bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from North Carolina State University. He is currently enrolled in Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

After a honeymoon to Costa Rica, the couple will reside in Knoxville, Tenn.