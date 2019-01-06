Just-A-Mere Garden Club holds December meeting

Hostess Beverly Best, standing, presents Wilma Jean Wise with the hostess gift at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club dinner meeting in December. -

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club held its Christmas dinner-meeting on Dec. 4, at 6:30 pm. Beverly Best was hostess at her home, and 10 members were in attendance.

The Best home was festive with lighted Christmas trees, wreaths and other decorations for the season. Members were seated at the dining room table and each place setting was adorned with a candy cane favor.

The blessing by Catherine Gilmore, club president, preceded the buffet dinner. The menu for the dinner featured roast beef with natural gravy, creamed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied yams, Watergate salad, rolls and iced tea. Desserts were coconut cake and Nutty Buddy pies. The first half of the membership list assisted the hostess in contributing dinner items.

Dixie Honeycutt presented the devotion entitled “A Hush in the Rush.” The members were urged to take advantage of opportunities and use the gift of time, even in the rush of the Christmas season.

Karene Smith entertained the group with humorous Christmas readings. Dixie Honeycutt joined Ms. Smith and together they sang familiar songs with amusing Christmas lyrics.

A brief business meeting was held afterwards, and individual horticultural rating sheets were collected.

In the hostess gift drawing, Wilma Jean Wise received a Christmas book and second book on desserts.

The meeting closed with the reading of the club motto.

