Poinsettia presented to Golden Years

January 6, 2019 Sampson Independent Lifestyle, Photo Gallery 0
The Golden Years Home in Falcon received a poinsettia from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club for the residents and staff to enjoy. Rachel Edwards made the presentation. Staff members who accepted the Christmas plant were, from left: Patience Osano, Sandra Tew, Ms. Edwards, Allison Johnson and Frances Sellars. -

