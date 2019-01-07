What’s cookin’?

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Jan. 7
Spaghetti meat sauce, noodles
Bread stick
Corn dog
Green beans
Applesauce
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Chicken nuggets w/roll
Sloppy Joe sandwich
Broccoli w/cheese
Corn
Mixed fruit
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Turkey and noodles w/roll
Pork chop sandwich
Collards
Candied yams
Peaches
Thursday, Jan. 10
Cheeseburger
BBQ sandwich
French fries
Baked beans
Creamy coleslaw
Sliced pears
Friday, Jan. 11
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Chicken salad sandwich w/crackers
Green peas
Strawberry cup
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Jan. 7
Beef rib-b-que on bun
Corn dog nuggets
Broccoli w/cheese
Baby carrots w/dip
Peaches
Cupped fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Chick fillet on bun
Cheeseburger
Green beans
Potato puffs
Peaches
Cupped fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Pizza
Chicken nuggets
Sweet potato fries
Seasoned corn
Tropical fruit mix
Cupped fruit
Milk
Thursday, Jan. 10
PB&J sandwich
Grilled cheese
Chili w/beans
Broccoli
Fruit cup
Fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, Jan. 11
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Pineapple
Fresh fruit
Milk