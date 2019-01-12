Sydney Johnson -

Are you hoping to get in better health this year? With so much information out there, it can be confusing where to start. Fortunately, there are several programs going on in Sampson County this month to help get your new year started off on the right foot. NC Cooperative Extension of Sampson County works heavily with other community wellness programs happening in Sampson. One of the great partnerships we have is with The Center for Health & Wellness. Starting Jan. 30, Robin Palmer, the Community Wellness Coordinator with Sampson Regional Medical Center, will be starting one of my favorite programs called Journey to Health.

Journey to Health is a free 8-week program that focuses on changing basic behaviors that will lead you toward a healthier lifestyle and away from obesity. In this program, Robin discusses ways to eat smarter and move more for good health and a healthier weight. She will discuss a variety of tools, tips, and tricks to get you on the right track to a healthy lifestyle. This program will be held on Wednesdays from 12-1 p.m. at The Center for Health & Wellness. You do not need to be a member of The Center for Health & Wellness to participate in this series. The program will run from Jan. 30 until March 20.

There are also a variety of other programs happening this month at The Center for Health & Wellness. One I am looking forward to is the Cooking Matters grocery store workshop. A representative from the Poe Center will be stopping by to teach participants how to spend less time grocery shopping, make healthier choices, and plan easy meals while saving money. This workshop will be held Jan. 15 from 12-1 p.m. at The Center for Health & Wellness.

There will also be a cooking workshop held in the Wellness Center’s teaching kitchen. Dr. Mariana Mendible will be coming to talk about food as medicine. At this workshop you’ll listen and learn about the health benefits of plant-based diets. You’ll also enjoy a delicious meal with Dr. Mendible at this workshop.

If you’re interested in any of these programs, contact Robin at [email protected] or call her at 910-596-5406. Kick off your 2019 with any of these healthy workshops!

Sydney Johnson

By Sydney Johnson Contributing columnist

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

