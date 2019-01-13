What’s cookin’?

Sampson County Schools
Monday, Jan. 14
Meatloaf w/roll
Soft shell turkey taco
Mashed potatoes, gravy
Green beans
Variety of fresh fruit
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Chicken fillet sandwich
Grilled ham and cheese
Candied sweet potatoes
Collards
Mixed fruit
Fresh fruit
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Pizza
Sloppy Joe
Corn
Green beans
Mixed fruit
Fresh fruit
Thursday, Jan. 17
PB&J sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwich
Vegetable beef soup
Glazed carrots
Fruit cup
Fresh fruit
Friday, Jan. 18
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Cupped fruit
Fresh fruit
Clinton City Schools
Monday, Jan. 14
Nachos w/cheese and Tostitos
Chicken fajita wrap
Corn
Black eye peas
Applesauce
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Chicken fillet on bun
BBQ beef rib on hoagie
Green beans
Sliced pears
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Grilled ham and cheese
Corn dog
Vegetable beef soup
Broccoli w/cheese
Mixed fruit
Thursday, Jan. 17
Cheeseburger
Hot dog on bun
French fries
Baked beans
Peaches
Friday, Jan. 18
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Fish sticks w/corn muffin
Green peas
Pineapple