DAR recognizes veterans

The Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored an ice cream social and salute to veterans who reside at the Mary Gran and Southwood nursing homes Dec. 18. There were seven veterans who received an American flag as a thank you for their service. Pictured are Mr. and Mrs. James Jacobs who enjoyed the ice cream that was donated by Dairy Queen.