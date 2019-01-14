Seniors look forward to new beginnings

Marie Faircloth -

Wow! How glad I am to be back at work! It feels good to be back with my clients, friends, and work family.

Christmas was wonderful and New Year’s was great! It’s a New Year, a new me and a new you. Do away with New Year’s resolutions and just be the best you can be. Remember, all the good times outweigh the bad. So I won’t complain. With the New Year comes new opportunities to be the best we can be. No matter who we come upon in life, let us treat each person with dignity and respect.

From the homeless beggar to the school teacher, we are all God’s children who are on different paths in life. We never know who someone really is. Always be kind. It’s up to us and what we want in life, even though the waves get rough, you will have to brave it. Don’t complain. Those were the words that came from Mr. Charlie Robinson’s mouth on his death bed. What a testimony! That man was a great friend and mentor to me who will be greatly missed and always remembered.

I would like to reach out to each and every person who prayed for my healing while I was sick and thank you. It is amazing how much power we all possess and how our prayers really are answered. It meant so much to me to hear from my friends and family while I was sick. I appreciate you all, and especially God, along with my beloved family. Let us all be too blessed for any stress!

Jan. 14 will be our next foot care day. Please mark it on your calendars so you won’t forget. It’s always such a nice feeling to have our pedicures. On Jan. 17 we will be having a Martin Luther King Celebration presented by Ms. Rebecca Jenkins at 10 a.m. Come out and enjoy some wonderful company and great chat. February will be an entire month of celebration here at the Garland Senior Center. On Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. we will have Coffee Chat with Lori Sutton. It will be an open chat forum to come out and talk freely about anything you’d like to. There will be coffee, hot cocoa and lite refreshments offered. Feb. 14 will be our Valentine’s Social and Ms. Brenda Brown will be here to share all the new 2019 Social Security changes. We look forward to seeing you and enjoying fellowship and friendship.

“For I know the plans I have for you. Plans to prosper you, not harm you. Plans to give you a hope and future.” — Jeremiah 29:11

Under the Shade Tree