Ways to lose weight in the new year

Did you make a New Year’s resolution? If so, I have great news for you. I hope this will make a difference in your decision. A lot of us have made resolutions in the past but how long did they last? I assume that you don’t even remember. I invite you to look at another way to start this New Year off right. All of us have things we need to change, weight loss, attitudes, being more sensitive and so on; but, we must accept the fact that a resolution will not make that happen. All of these things I just named are common behavior issues. The only way to handle a behavior issue is through change. If we say that we are going to make a change we work towards making that happen. But if we say that we have a resolution, what changes your behavior? Every change begins in the mind and works its’ way through your desire. First of all, you have to have a desire to change and therefore the change takes place.

There are a lot of ways you can lose weight but I will share a few with you. Not everyone has the money for an expensive commercial diet, a personal trainer or meal delivery service. And you may not have the will power to stick to calorie counting for the long haul. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t change your body.

If you pay attention to food labels you will learn how to find a foods caloric content and its serving size. You can prevent over eating and maintain blood sugar levels by eating a healthy snack about every three hours. Getting too hungry will backfire on your efforts to eat better and practice portion control. Make sure you know how many calories are in your snacks. Aim for a healthy, satisfying snack, such as an apple and some reduced fat cheddar cheese.

Water helps you lose weight in several ways. First, drinking more water can help alleviate bloating. In addition, replacing drinks that cause weight gain with water cuts hundreds of calories. In fact, if you do the math, you’ll be surprised at the number of calories you can lose and the dollars you can save by ditching soda! Don’t wait until you’re feeling thirsty to drink water. Thirst can be mistaken for hunger, causing you to overeat. Don’t like water? Try making

flavored water to satisfy your cravings. It is virtually impossible to lose weight and keep it off without exercising regularly. But you don’t have to exercise hard to lose weight. Just add more physical activity to your day. Start out today by taking a brisk walk home from the grocery store or learn how to bike to lose weight. Work your way up from 10 minutes to 30-40 minutes a day most days a week to see the benefits. Plus exercise boosts your metabolism, making it even easier to lose weight. You’ve taken the first step towards a healthy weight and an active lifestyle. It may sound a little daunting to think of how much physical activity is needed to burn calories. But it’s also the amount recommended to reduce your health risks for diabetes, heart disease and more.

For more information on weight loss and making changes for the New Year, contact Lethia Lee at Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office at 910-592-7161. Or [email protected]

By Lethia Lee Contributing columnist

Lethia Lee is the EFNEP Program Assistant for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.

