Garden club hosts monthly meeting

Wilma Jean Wise was the speaker who talked about indoor plants at the recent Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting. -

Rita Wilson hosted the monthly meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club Jan. 8, 2019. The meeting was held at the Mount Elam Church Fellowship Hall.

As members arrived, they admired the fresh magnolia and cedar door wreaths, and inside the fellowship hall there was a candle arrangement encircled with eucalyptus and cedar on the table where members were seated.

The president, Catherine Gilmore, led the group in reading the collect to open the meeting. There were nine members in attendance. A devotion by Betsy Williams was given on the new year and members pondered will one just survive or will thrive in the year 2019.

Wilma Jean Wise presented the night’s program on indoor plants. From her collection of books and magazines, she showed pictures of various plants, both well-known and some less familiar, and spoke from her experiences growing many of these plants. Plans were decided upon to make miniature tea cup gardens later in January.

In the social time which followed, chicken salad and pimento cheese sandwiches, chocolate oatmeal cookies, potato chips and fresh fruit were enjoyed along with coffee and soft drinks.

Wilma Jean Wise was the speaker who talked about indoor plants at the recent Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_garden-club.jpg Wilma Jean Wise was the speaker who talked about indoor plants at the recent Just-A-Mere Garden Club meeting.