Garland Center offers fun-filled activities

Marie Faircloth -

It’s a nice brisk cool day outside. Really cool! Makes me reminisce and want to write all that’s on my mind and heart, but there isn’t enough time or paper. I am reminded of something I saw that my friend Mary posted this morning — “Love what you do, and do what you love.” Well, I love my job! I do my job with love and compassion.

There are so many lessons in things we see daily. Like a post on Facebook, or someone helping others stop and think, that could be me. I could do more, or I can get a better outlook on life. I saw this post today that read: When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark. You don’t throw your ticket away and jump off, you sit still and trust the engineer. So trust God today no matter how dark your situation. God says, “You are coming out. Be positive, be strong.”

Let’s remember all those that are sick and hurting. God knows the need, but we need to stand in the gap. I was so blessed by an article I read in The Sampson Independent over the weekend. It was by Mac Herring — A tribute to a great leader, the Rev. Marvin Whitefield that led Clinton Pentecostal Church among other churches. I remember many things about him. It blessed my heart to know he and his wife were the founder of the Royal House, a home for unwed mothers as they were offered many choices. When I look in the eyes of my soon to be nine year old granddaughter that my daughter and her husband adopted at one day old, she made all of our lives so complete. How she loves us and we love her. Oh my mercy, so wonderful! So when I think of all the lives that were saved, all the families that were made whole — To God be the Glory!

Let’s see what’s happening at the center. We will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. We did a program in honor of him Jan. 15 with Rebecca Jenkins and Mary Smith. He was a great role model, a man that was willing to lay down his life for others! What a great leader! Seeds sown many years ago, where results are seen every day. We have games and fun along with education daily at the Garland Senior Center. Computer classes will begin soon and are free to our senior citizens. Basic and some advanced classes will be offered. To register, please call Marie Faircloth 910-596-8246 or 910-529-3931. Seats fill up quickly. It’s first come, first serve basis so make sure you register soon.

Please mark your calendars for Feb. 12, 2019 “Coffee Chat” with Sampson County department of Aging Director, Lori Sutton. She will be at the center at 10:30 a.m. The public is welcome. Come share your ideas. What do you think would work better for the Senior Center.We are looking forward to hearing from you all. Let’s help each other and make a difference in our communities and the lives of others, along with our own lives. The entire month of February, we will be celebrating Black History month with many foods and educational programs. Real actions on Feb. 28, 2019, Mr. Calvin Artis will bless us with a fun filled day of eating and fellowship. Come bring something to throw on the grill — sausage, sweet potatoes, collards, black-eyed peas, cracklings — whatever you like! Grab something and come on!

I would just like to take a few moments to thank Rebecca Jenkins for her beautiful tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. today during our celebration. It’s always such a wonderful time when we can reflect on the past and realize just how blessed we are today! Let freedom rein! Mary Smith also did a presentation on “Foods That Fight Flu” for us all to enjoy today. Wow! It’s amazing how the foods we eat are like medicines for our bodies. Below I have included an informative list of all the different foods that help to fight flu:

— Red and pink grapefruits

— Nuts (almonds and pistachios)

— Oranges

— Salmon

— Berries

— Herring (fish)

— Kiwis

— Shellfish

— Broccoli

— Yogurt

— Cauliflower

— Cinnamon

— Brussel Sprouts

— Turmeric

— Green veggies

— Ginger

The color of our foods tells us how many vitamins and minerals are in them. Try to eat the most colorful foods possible to help fight the flu virus.

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” Psalms 27

Marie Faircloth https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Marie-Faircloth-1.jpg Marie Faircloth

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.