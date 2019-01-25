Garland Senior Center hosting various activities

Marie Faircloth -

The temperatures have dropped and it’s officially winter weather! We are all so blessed to be able to feel that cold air creeping across us when we are out and about. We are alive! Oh and the way the warmth wraps us up when we are back indoors, feels great! As cold weather approaches we are reminded to limit outside exposure to cold temps and to help our outside animals stay warm and happy through the cold snaps. Yesterday was “National Hug Me Day” dedicated to hugging and I certainly hope we all got our hug on with each other. It’s always nice to give hugs and be hugged. It helps to strengthen our bonds and be reminded of the human spirit within us all.

The month of February is going to be very busy for us all here at the Garland Senior Citizen Center. We have so many programs lined up for everybody to enjoy it is almost impossible to list them all. We are dedicating the entire month to celebrating Black History here at the center. Just think of all the ways civil rights activists helped to make things better for us all.

Feb. 5 is when our computer classes begin. There’s only one seat available, as spaces fill up fast. Be sure to call me, Marie Faircloth at 910-596-8246 or 910-529-3931 for any questions or to reserve the last spot in our computer class. There will also be a program on how to convert old photographs to digital film in the month of February. There are still a few details to work out, such as dates and times, but we will be sure to let you all know as more information becomes available to us. If this or any programs mentioned interest you, please call me or Mary Smith at 910-284-6427 or 910-529-3931. Also, if you would like to come out and do a program for us, let us know. We appreciate all of our programs and presenters and always look forward to learning more things to better help us in our lives.

On Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m., we will be enjoying Coffee Chat with Lori Sutton, the Director of Sampson County Department of Aging. This time has been set aside for our senior citizens and anybody from the community to come in and ask questions about whatever is on your mind. We can talk about the center, services and programs offered in Sampson County for older adults — whatever is on your mind. This meeting is open to the public. For questions contact Lorie Sutton at 910-592-4653. We are looking forward to seeing you all here!

On Feb. 14 we will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special Valentine’s Social here at the Garland Senior Center. We are looking forward to showing some love to each and every one of our senior citizens on that day, like every day, and hope to see our friends from the community. Come out and fellowship with us all!

On Feb. 21 our friends from Liberty Hospice will be paying us all a visit to share helpful information about Medicare updates and much more. Come out to the Garland Senior Center to join in all of our helpful and educational programs we offer to local senior citizens and the community.

Our dear friends and faithful volunteers, Calvin Artis and his wife Emma, will be hosting a cookout on Feb. 28 to help commemorate Black History Month. Come enjoy some delicious food and extend your friendship to our local senior citizens as we reflect on all the great figures and martyrs of the civil rights movement and Black History.

We depend on donations from the community to help us offer programs and events for our senior citizens. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer your time or make any donations, don’t hesitate to contact me. Our budget is tight so anything will help. We thank you in advance for all of your help.

In closing, I would like to wish you all a good day and stay warm! Wrap up, stay warm, love one another, and be happy! Jesus loves us all! No matter who we are or what we look like, there is a place for us in the Kingdom of Heaven as it’s written in The Book of Life.

“For if you forgive men when they sin against you, your Heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.” Mathew 6:14-15

Under the Shade Tree

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

