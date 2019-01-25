Caregivers urged to take care of themselves

Henderson -

Dementia, Notes to Remember

by Lesia R. Henderson 1/27/2019

Rosalynn Carter once said, “There are four kinds of people in this world, those who have been caregivers, those who currently are caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers.”

The caregiving role will come to us all at some point in our lives. There are many levels with the caregiving role. Some caregivers provide intense caregiving while others provide minimum caregiving. You may start out with less concentrated task and end up with highly concentrated task in providing care for your love one. Caregivers what you do is very important, you are valued.

What you do as a caregiver is remarkable. However, caregivers may forget to take care of their own physical needs, because they are so involved with the care for others. One very important thing as a caregiver you must remember is to take care of yourself. When you take care of yourself, you are able to provide the excellent care that your love one deserves.

When you take care of yourself, you may avoid an illness, depression, frustration and sadness. Caregivers continue doing the things you enjoy, keep in contact with friends and keep up with your hobbies. When you get to the point you dread each day and dread waking up in the mornings, it’s time for a respite! Respite is simply a break, a time out. It is imperative to take care of yourself! Remember, you take the oxygen first, then and only then are you able to assist others.

Remember to laugh! Laughter is good medicine; you may ask “what do I have to laugh about”? Just try laughing, see a funny movie, watch a comedy show or invite an old friend over and talk about old times! Humor is a positive and the benefits of laughing will bring good results.

Remember to listen to music! This is a positive for both caregiver and care recipient. Your love one may be able to sing the lyrics to a popular song in their time. What a joy it would be to sing together and have a connection, that you thought was lost. Caregiver sit and listen to music that brings back precious memories or music that brings you inspiration.

Different things work for different people, you have to find a way to care for yourself that works for you. Don’t just sit there, do something. Your number one priority as a caregiver is to take care of yourself. When you make sure you are in tip top condition you are at your best when caring for your love one. Remember take the oxygen mask, there it is right in front of you.

I encourage you to attend the Sampson County Department of Aging Dementia Education/Support Group meeting the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. Fo more information, contact Marie Faircloth at 910-596-8246. I also invite you to attend Grove Park Baptist Church Jan. 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for a workshop. I will be presenting “Normal/Not Normal and Positive Approach to Care”. You can contact me at [email protected] Hope you have a “Best Day Ever”.

Lesia Henderson is a Positive Approach to Care certified independent trainer.

