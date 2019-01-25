Putting an end to calorie counting

Sydney Johnson -

This past week an article was shared with me from the Eating Well Magazine written by Holly Pevzner. Our very own nutrition specialist Carolyn Dunn, Ph.D., R.D.N., L.D.N., from North Carolina State University was featured. She discusses how all calories are not created equal. “One hundred calories of broccoli, for instance, is filled with fiber that satisfies hunger, but 100 calories of soda will cause a blood sugar spike and crash and actually leave you craving more calories,” says Dunn. Dr. Dunn provided tips on how to cut calories in ways that are more intuitive and conducive to getting extra pounds off. Below are five of the seven tips featured in the magazine (written by Holly Pevzner).

Tip One: Focus on quality over quantity. Here’s some calorie blasphemy for you: you can cut them without even thinking about them. Proof? A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that when dieters (both low-carbers and low-fatters) focused on getting quality eats—like vegetables and other whole foods—they inadvertently slashed 500 calories a day, in part by curbing added sugars and upping their intake of satiating fiber. “We never told anyone to count or restrict calories,” says researcher Christopher D. Gardner, Ph.D., a professor at Stanford University School of Medicine. “But if you’re eating foods that keep you fuller, longer, you’re simply going to consume fewer of them. It’s kind of impossible not to eat less.”

Tip Two: Put down your phone. This is all about not being mentally out to lunch while you eat your lunch—or breakfast or dinner. Dunn conducted a study that instructed people looking to lose weight to continue eating the foods they loved—even high-cal treats—but only away from distractions, like their phones, the TV or while driving. She found that dieters who tuned in to their food lost almost 4 more pounds (on average) over 15 weeks than those who didn’t. “We’ve all had the experience of eating while watching TV and then being dumbfounded when we discover the plate is empty,” says Dunn. “When you eat while distracted, you miss out on both the enjoyment and the ability to notice when you’ve had enough.”

Tip Three: Linger over your meal. People who eat slowly are 42 percent less likely to become obese than those who speed-eat, according to a 2018 study in the BMJ Open journal. Similar to eating while distracted, “When you eat more quickly, you’re not allowing time for the gut hormones to signal the brain that you’re full,” says Dunn. Some tips to help you decelerate: put your fork down between bites; chew and swallow your food before digging in for more; and share a chatty meal with friends or family. Still having trouble slowing down? “At least wait 20 minutes from the start of your meal before considering seconds,” says Dunn.

Tip Four: Count sheep, not calories. You probably know that skimping on sleep can make you hungrier—but 385 calories hungrier? That’s the word from a report in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which compared the eating habits of sleep-deprived folks to those who got adequate shut-eye. And those extra calories were not in kale-salad form. The sleepy subjects ate more high-fat, low-protein foods. The reason: “Falling short on sleep increases levels of ghrelin, a hormone that ignites hunger, and decreases leptin, the satiety hormone,” says Dunn. “If you’re sleep deprived, your body will take that quick energy (remember, calories equal energy) from food.” And studies show that just one night of inadequate rest can mess with your brain’s hunger cues. For most adults, the sleep sweet-spot is 7 hours nightly.

Tip Five: See if you’re hungry in the first place. Next time you’re standing in front of the open fridge, pause and ask yourself: Am I actually hungry? Or am I reaching for something because I’m bored, or the food is just there? Eating only when you’re honest-to-goodness hungry is linked to having lower body mass index, according to a report in the journal Public Health Nutrition.

To check out the other two tips, grab a copy of the Eating Well Magazine Jan/Feb 2019 edition.

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

