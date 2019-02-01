Being prepared for the future

Henderson -

I know you have heard the saying that there are two certainties in life “Taxes and Death”. I heard this saying twice this week. Many of you are preparing to file your 2018 income taxes. Many of you may have already filed and some of you will file at the last minute. Regardless of the time frame you choose, you must file those income taxes. We will all face taxes and we will all certainly face death. Taxes you choose when, death is in the hands of our creator.

Do you have your house in order? What I mean by that question is … do you have your advanced directives in place? If you don’t, I want to encourage you to do so. Do not wait until it’s too late. It is best to be prepared for this and address the way you want things to go when this time comes. You may not know how to initiate the process and feel like this is something you will have plenty of time to do.

But when you are caring for a person living with dementia it may become difficult if you wait too late. Another old saying comes to mind, “It’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it”. Being prepared and planning for death when you can really think things through is far better than making hasty and emotional decisions. When a person lives with dementia, you as the caregiver will make many decisions for your loved one. If you talk and share your “End of Life” wishes with each other early on you will be confident in the choices you make. Choices that you will see through and know that these choices were made by your loved one. You will honor your loved one by doing and abiding by their wishes. When a person takes care of this very important time of life ahead of time, it lessens the burden on family. Dying is just as much apart of life as living.

Sampson County has an organization by the name of “Sampson PEACE”. PEACE stands for (Partnership for Education Access and Choice at End of Life.) This organization is a chapter of Cumberland PEACE. They can help you by explaining advanced directives and help you complete your advanced directives. They have a booklet that explains all aspects of end of life. You do not need an attorney. It does not cost you anything! They also will notarize your Sampson PEACE Advance Directive Document Booklet for no charge. Sampson PEACE will soon host an (Advance Directive Clinic). You may call Lori Sutton at Sampson County Department of Aging at 910-592-4653 and ask for more detailed information.

No excuses, get this taken care of, do not procrastinate! You will be so glad you got things in order, for yourself and your loved one. Remember to take three deep breaths, it is vital when caring for a person living with dementia. Join Marie Faircloth on the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at the Sampson County Department of Aging for the “Dementia Education/Alzheimer’s Support Group” meeting. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever.”

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is a Positive Approach to Care certified independent trainer.

