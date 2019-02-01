Garland seniors prepare for busy February

Marie Faircloth -

Greetings readers! I certainly hope you all have been staying warm. Seems like it is bitterly cold for a day or two and then it feels like spring again, confused weather, but this is North Carolina. We have always had lots of weather here. This month is just a few days from coming to a close and it’s been a busy start to a new year. 2019 is sure to be one of the best years ever and I am so happy to be able to enjoy it with you all. With January coming to a close we are given a chance to reflect on a wonderful first month to an exciting new year.

February is going to be jam packed with events for the senior citizens and community to enjoy. On Feb. 5, our computer classes will begin. The class is full and our seniors are looking forward to learning new and exciting things to better help them navigate the world wide web. There will also be a class on switching old photos to digital sometime during the month of February and we will keep you all updated as more information comes in about specific dates and times. Come join in all of the fun here at the Garland Senior Center.

On Feb. 12, Lori Sutton, Director of Sampson County Department of Aging, will be joining us for “Coffee Chat”. This is an open forum and we would like to invite the public to come and discuss whatever is on your mind. We can talk about the center, services offered by the center, and programs offered by Sampson County. We can also chat about programs, projects, events or anything you might want to see in the future for our older adults. Mr. Calvin Artis, and his wife Emma, will be here that day to cook up some hot dogs, fresh fruit and boiled eggs for us to enjoy with chips and a drink.

Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day and we will be enjoying a Valentine’s Social here at the center. There will be finger foods, fun, friendship, fellowship and lots of love for everybody to celebrate. Come out and have some fun with us all at the Garland Senior Center. We are looking forward to seeing you all and sharing some love!

On Feb. 21, Liberty Hospice will be here at the center sharing beneficial information about updates to Medicare. With a new year there are always new things we need to know about and changes to our medical insurance. We are always very thankful for any educational and informative information that individuals are willing to share here at the center.

There will be lots of things going on at the center Feb. 28. Ms. Mary Smith will be doing a very helpful presentation on “The Importance of Personal Hygiene”. Ms. Smith is one of our dedicated volunteers who enjoys presenting highly beneficial information to the seniors and community. There will be goody bags for everybody after the program that will include hygiene products to help everyone stay fresh, clean and live happily. If anyone from the community has any hygiene products they would like to donate, please call Marie at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246. Every little bit helps and we are so grateful for our donations.

The entire month of February is Black History Month and the Garland Seniors will be delighting in programs reflective of all the sacrifices our forefathers and mothers made to ensure our lives of freedom and tranquility we enjoy today. There will be lots of fun and education in these Black History programs and we look forward to sharing it all with you! Mr. Calvin Artis and his wife Emma will be coming out that day to tantalize our taste buds with plenty of tasty treats from the south. We will be cooking some delicious soul foods, including: chitterlings, collard greens, yams, fat back, turnip greens and roots, sausage, corn bread, fried chicken, flour bread and much more. We are also excited to have a taste of the wild added to the menu that day. Mr. Artis will also be preparing bear meat and rabbit to name a few, so come on out and fellowship with us all.

I would like to take a few moments to feature a very special employee and volunteer here at the Garland Senior Center, Josephine McKoy. “Josie” is a highly dedicated employee and volunteer that helps the senior citizens with anything they need. Ms. McKoy goes above and beyond the call of duty to help ensure the comfort and happiness to our dear senior citizens. Ms. McKoy has a heart of gold and a glorious spirit of love and joy. We are very thankful to have Josie here at the center and we appreciate her beyond words. We are very thankful to each and every one of our volunteers and people from the community who donate to our Senior Citizen Center. It takes donations from our wonderful community members to help keep things going here at the center.

If you or anybody you know would like to volunteer or make any donations, please call Mrs. Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246. As always, live, laugh and love! Enjoy this beautiful day!

— “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.”

— “If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it, I know I can achieve it.”

— “Forgiving others creates a channel of blessings instead of a circle of messes.”

— “Treat people who make mistakes the way you want God to deal with you when you make mistakes.”

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

