DAR presents awards

During a recent Richard R. Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting, awards were presented for American history and women’s issues writing winners. Chapter member Cheryle Griffin was presented with the state award on Women’s Issues and Sampson Middle School student Ainsley Parker was presented an American History writing award for both the chapter and district.

