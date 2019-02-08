Cook smart, eat smart – cooking school

Sydney Johnson -

Having trouble sticking to that diet you planned to do in 2019? Want to learn more about cooking healthy? The Sampson County Cooperative Extension has the perfect program for you! Cook Smart, Eat Smart is a cooking school designed to help you learn how to cook quick meals within your food budget. You’ll learn how to prepare simple, healthy and delicious food for you and your family. Cook Smart, Eat Smart keeps it simple – simple healthy preparation techniques, simple ingredients, and simple equipment.

Each session contains several basic cooking techniques and other topics related to eating and preparing meals at home. Cook Smart, Eat Smart also provides tips for stretching your food dollars while still eating healthy.

In this series you’ll learn techniques like roasting, marinades, stir frying, grilling, crock pot, one-pot meals, baking, steaming, sautéing, and much more! You’ll also learn tips on shopping smart, unit pricing, label reading, building your pantry, portion control and others to help make shopping and cooking a breeze. Each session includes hands-on cooking techniques and you’ll also receive a cook book to practice recipes at home.

The series will be held consecutively on Thursdays beginning Feb. 21 through March 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. To register please call 910-592-7161 or email us at [email protected] Class cost is $10 for the entire series thanks to sponsorship from United Way of Sampson County. Class size is limited so reserve your spot today! Check out an awesome recipe from the cook book below:

15 Minute Soup:

Ingredients

– 1 (16-ounce) can Great Northern beans, drained

– 1 (14-ounce) can low-sodium chicken broth

– 2 (16-ounce) cans chopped or diced tomatoes, undrained

– 1 small onion, chopped

– ½ teaspoon garlic salt or regular salt

– 1 (10-ounce) package frozen, chopped spinach

– ½ cup macaroni (elbow or any other shape – preferably whole grain)

Directions

1. In a 2-quart pot, combine all ingredients except spinach and macaroni.

2. Heat until the liquid comes to a boil.

3. Stir in and break up spinach; bring to a boil again.

4. Stir in macaroni and simmer until pasta is tender, about 6-8 minutes.

Notes

– This recipe is a great way to use up assorted leftover pasta. Any shape or size pasta can be used.

– The recipe is best when eaten within one day of preparation.

Any variety of canned beans, such as kidney, black-eye peas, or black beans could be used.

Nutrition Information

(Makes 4 servings)

Calories: 140

Total Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Protein: 7g

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 6g

Sodium: 840 mg

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

