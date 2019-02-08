Activities planned for Garland seniors

Marie Faircloth -

Greetings to all my readers! I hope my article greets you all with good spirits, great health and lots of happiness. What beautiful weather. Enjoy but don’t get your hopes up — it’s not Spring yet! The sun is shining and the birds are singing, oh what a beautiful day. There will be more cold weather, the biggest snow I ever saw was in March of 1960 something… Then again in April maybe around 1973. God is in control. Let’s enjoy it while we can- wrap up when you get “cold’. I thank God for all the good days and all the bad because I know there’s a greater power at work in our lives and He is molding us to be the best we can be in His name. God is good, all day, every day!

Our deepest sympathy goes out to Gertie Herring’s family. She will be missed. Gertie was a strong warrior for God, a great Christian lady and a great person here at the center. Pray for the family. The Bible tells us that our loss is Heaven’s gain and to be absent from this world, is to be present with the Lord.

Today kicks off the beginning of our computer classes here at the Garland Senior Center. We are expecting it to be a successfully educational experience for all who participate. There will also be a class coming this month on how to convert old photographs to digital film. No definite date has been set for this particular class as we are working out the kinks and will be sure to share dates and times when more information comes into us. If you are interested in any of the classes currently offered at the GSC, and would like to join in all our fun, please call me at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246.

Please mark your calendar for Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. as we have an open forum with our Director Lori Sutton. Come voice opinions and new ideas for the Senior Center. Come be a part of the center and make things happen. This week and in the weeks to follow, we will be spotlighting Seniors here at the Center.

This week’s Senior is none other than Edna Hayes. Edna is a jack of all trades. She is a participant who also volunteers in the kitchen almost everyday we are open. She prepares special dishes for us, she helps clean, she is a mentor to myself and many others. At her age she loves to dance and portray other folks. She is so deserving of this honor. When asked, “what’s the secret to happiness?”, Ms. Hayes replied, “I always do my best to remember that other people’s opinions are none of my business.” Wise words from our dear friend. Now I want to tilt the hat to Ms. Linda Hill. She is so special. Ms. Hill takes the lead in so many areas, I love this lady! She is so organized, that I admire! She always speaks with wisdom and understanding. Ms. Hill is a great asset to the Garland Senior Center and she makes the best banana pudding that I’ve ever eaten! The list goes on and on, but we save room for others.

Our Valentine’s Social is coming up on Feb. 14 and we are already feeling the love that’s in the air! We have a few things planned for all of our senior citizens and friends to enjoy including some delicious finger foods and gift bags for everyone. It’s our goal here at the Garland Senior Center to always try our best to make sure our seniors are happy, healthy and entertained. Our Valentine’s Social is sure to be a great time for all! If you or anybody you know would like to help by donating items for our Valentine’s Social party, please call me, Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246 and let me know. The small things add up to big things, so every little bit helps. We appreciate y’all!

Don’t forget our tribute to Black History Month coming up on Feb. 28. Oh we are putting together a wonderful day of programs and highlights to honor all of the great figures. There will also be an educational program being offered that day to remind us all about the importance of good personal hygiene. There will be food served that day and our dear friend Calvin Artis will be back to tantalize our taste buds yet again with his delicious food. Again, we look forward to seeing you all that day as we celebrate Black History Month.

Things to think about

— The 3 C’s of Life: Choices, Chances, Changes — You must make a choice, to take a chance or your life will never change.

— When life gives you every reason to be negative, think of all the reasons to stay positive. There’s always someone who has it worse than we do, always.

— Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

