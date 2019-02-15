Garland seniors celebrate Valentine’s Day

Marie Faircloth -

Hello readers! Today is such a beautiful day here at the Garland Senior Center! We are all so busy getting everything ready for our Coffee Chat with Sampson County Department of Aging Director, Lori Sutton. We are so excited to have her here this morning to discuss the Garland center and all the services offered to our older adults. It’s sure to be a very insightful view of the ins and outs of the Department of Aging and we are sure happy to have Lori with us today, she is a wonderful lady and friend to us all.

Thursday was Valentine’s Day and a valentine social was enjoyed by all of our seniors and center participants. On this day of love, let us all reflect on the reasons to always love others and extend our helping hands to all as our Lord God would and does. Lift up others to lift ourselves up. It works people, every time! Love conquers all and is part of the pulse that keeps us all going.

Mr. Calvin Artis and his family have come out this morning to cook up lots of delicious foods for us all to enjoy. Mr. Artis, his wife, and family do so much to help us here at the GSC and we certainly appreciate them and are so thankful for their kind, caring hearts of gold. It’s the best feeling to help out others with no expectations. God’s love is an undeniable thing that shines through some people more than others. Last week we had a delightful surprise here at the center when there were big baskets of brand new crafting supplies donated by volunteer Sheila Smith. Our senior citizens enjoy crafting projects and these donations were spot on and greatly appreciated. Sheila is a great lady who volunteers here time and efforts throughout Sampson County in many different areas of need and we feel so blessed to have her help here at the Garland Senior Center. Everything helps and we want to let Sheila Smith know she is loved and appreciated by us all here at the Garland Senior Center. We appreciate you Sheila.

The computer classes have kicked off and they are a success. We are looking forward to all of our local folks becoming more computer savvy in this world of growing technology. We are very proud of anybody who wants to better themselves through education and experience but especially our senior citizens. They try so hard and the end result is very rewarding not only for them, but also for their personal cheerleaders. We want to cheer all of our senior citizens onto victory in life and support all of their accomplishments.

We want to continue featuring our Garland Senior Center participants because they are all so wonderfully made. This week we want to give our attention to Ms. Reetha Freeman. Reetha has started to attend our center more frequently these days and we are so pleased to have here with us to enjoy. Ms. Freeman loves the Lord and when asked what the secret to happiness is in her life she replied, “Keep looking up to God every day for strength. All my help and strength comes from God, so I keep looking up.” We appreciate Reetha and all the wisdom and joy she brings to our center. Thank you Reetha, we love you.

There’s another Garland Senior Center participant that deserves some notice, like all of our senior citizens do. This wonderful lady has been volunteering here at the Garland Senior Center for several years and is very helpful to us all. Ms. Darlene McKoy goes the extra mile to make sure all of our senior citizens are happy and well taken care of. Darlene stays busy sweeping, washing dishes, raking, and so much more. Darlene doesn’t sit down until she knows everyone is comfortable and happy. We are so blessed and thankful for Darlene. “Staying busy, helping others, and focusing on the Lord keeps me happy.” We are so grateful to Darlene for all of her help and devotion to us here at the Garland Senior Center. We appreciate and love you very much Darlene.

2019 holds great expectations for the Garland Senior Center and we are off to a great start! We have so many events and programs lined up for the coming months and are looking forward to it all. If you have any questions or comments about current or upcoming events, programs, and/or educational presentations here at the Garland Senior Center please give me a call at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246. Also, if you or anybody you know would like to make any donations, please don’t hesitate to contact me, Marie Faircloth, Garland Senior Center director. I am looking forward to hearing from you all soon!

Let’s end this article with some positive quotes to live by:

• Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud. — Maya Angelou

• Never give up! — Anonymous

• When the going gets tough, the tough get tougher. — Anonymous

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

