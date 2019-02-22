Garland seniors continue monthly celebrations

Marie Faircloth -

Greetings readers. I am so happy to be able to write this article for you all to enjoy. This is the day, that the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it!

There have been so many different things going on here at the Garland Senior Center and so much more to come! We have been celebrating Black History Month for the entire month of February, but will have a huge Black History Month Celebration Feb. 28. This celebration is to honor and commemorate all the great efforts of the leaders in our rich black history. There will be sharing of history, educational information, food, fun and fellowship for all to enjoy. There will also be a special program that day to give out much needed items to our area seniors and center participants. It is sure to be a great time for all and we look forward to seeing you! A special thanks to Dr. Thomas, Clinton Drug, and the Moore family from Garland who donated items for our special program scheduled for the 28th. We are so thankful to each and every person who gives so freely and willingly by donating time, items and effort here. Supporting your local seniors and older Americans is always important to personal growth and wisdom.

I want to highlight our MidCarolina Senior Games Kickoff March 12. We will be celebrating with fellowship, friendship and health fairs. This will be a time for us all to practice for the upcoming MidCarolina Senior Games so bring your basketballs, footballs, softballs and walking shoes. We want to make sure everyone is fit and flexible and ready for victory as we move forward towards the senior games. Register now to get the early bird special. Early bird registration ends at midnight Feb. 27. If you or anybody you know would like to participate in the upcoming MidCarolina Senior Games, please contact me at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246. We are excited and looking forward to hearing from you soon! It’s not if we win or lose but the fact that we try makes all the difference. Volunteer today for a brighter tomorrow.

We are featuring three of our Garland Senior Center participants who have exhibited excellence like all of our seniors do. James Michael Toler served for Sampson County Law Enforcement for 25 years. Michael served as Garland’s Police Chief for over 15 years and was also on the Garland Town Board serving as a commissioner for more than 5 years. Father to one son who currently serves as a Deputy Sheriff. Throughout his career Michael was a firefighter, worked on the rescue squad, and was a member of Garland’s former Rotary Club. Michael told me the reason he chose law enforcement is because of his love for people and helping others. I asked Michael what the secret to happiness is in his life to which he replied, “Treat other people the way you want to be treated. It is always better to give than to receive.” It is wonderful to have Michael as a center participant and we are very grateful for his years of selfless giving. Thank you James Michael Toler. We love you!

Rebecca Jenkins, 84, has been a longtime senior participant. She is the mother of two successful sons and a leader in her church. Ms. Jenkins is looking forward to a much needed vacation this summer. Rebecca is a fine, upstanding lady whom we adore. She is very important to us all here at the center and we are very grateful for her presence. We appreciate the well-spoken wisdom that Ms. Jenkins brings into our lives. When asked ‘what is the secret to happiness in your life’, Rebecca said,” Love the Lord first, love others and treat others the way you want them to treat you.” We thank you for being with us here at the Garland Senior Center Ms. Jenkins. People, I tell you all, we have a treasure here with all our pearls of wisdom! Thank you Ms. Jenkins! We love you!

Rebecca Moser is the mother of two sons and three grandsons ages 14, 13 and 7. Ms. Moser has been a member of Garland Baptist Church for her entire life where she plays the piano, sings in the choir, and has helped with Sunday school. Ms. Moser finds time in her busy schedule to also volunteer here at the Garland Senior Center and for the Garland Volunteer Group. Becky is a big help here at the center and we truly appreciate all of her efforts. Thank you Becky. We love you! When asked what the secret to happiness is in her life Becky replied, God, Jesus, always steers my life. Helping others makes my world go around. Making others laugh and spreading happiness is what I do.

I would like to end this article with a few words to live by, but first I want you to know how kind, how special and how important you all are. Have a beautiful day filled with laughter, love and life!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

