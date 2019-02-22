Take the time for the caregiver

Henderson -

The past two weeks have been overwhelming form me, planning a bridal shower and carrying it through, the loss of a very special aunt, a funeral and serving on the bereavement committee, planning entertainment for our church’s annual “Valentine’s Dinner” and preparing to turn 60 years old! Yep! I said 60! My family planned and executed a weekend “Birthday Surprise” for my 60th birthday. They surprised me with a family weekend in Asheville, full of activities, fine dining and a family portrait by a professional photographer on the Biltmore Estate. My goodness I felt so loved, so appreciated and so cared for by my family. I came home energized, happy, loved, appreciated and ready to face my 60s.

When we think about how it makes caregivers feel when someone takes the time to make them feel special, loved and appreciated, we understand the positive results. I have found with working with caregivers over the past few years that many times our church communities have fallen short in providing the encouragement caregivers need. I also have found that times people and church families feel helpless in knowing what they can do for the caregiver of a person living with Alzheimer’s disease. I would like to make some suggestions. Suggestions that would be helpful when you reach out to families living with Alzheimer’s disease. Remember the person lives with it on the inside and the family lives with it on the outside.

Families living with Alzheimer’s disease may not be able to attend church as they use to. Be innovative! Take church to them, you can arrange a small group to visit and have the Sunday School lesson with the caregiver. Choirs please take the time to go and sing gentle hymns that would be comforting to the person living with Alzheimer’s and the caregiver, (If you think the whole choir would be overwhelming, start with a few, see how it goes), but you have to try. Start a “Card Ministry”, send encouraging cards to the caregiver with uplifting scripture. Provide the caregiver with respite, by staying with their loved one the caregiver would be able to step out and have lunch with friends or just get a simple break by meeting a friend for coffee. If the caregiver has not been able to observe communion, deacons get together and go to the caregiver and have communion with them. Ladies of the church put together a small gift basket for your caregivers, this would be something the children and youth of your church could participate in.

These are only a few suggestions but maybe these suggestions will get you started. I am reminded of a passage in first Corinthians 15:58, it reads “My dear friends, stand firm and don’t be shaken. Always keep busy working for the Lord. You know that everything you do for Him is worthwhile”.

It is wonderful to feel loved, special, appreciated and noted that what you do is important. Extend that to the many caregivers in our communities that attention. Make someone feel special this week by a simple phone call or a card. The results will be positively positive! Hope you have a “Best Day Ever”.

Henderson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Lesia-Henderson-2.jpg Henderson

By Lesia R. Henderson Dementia, Notes to Remember

Lesia Henderson is a Positive Approach to Care certified independent trainer.

Lesia Henderson is a Positive Approach to Care certified independent trainer.