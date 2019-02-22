Hopefully, with the Sampson Independent’s permission, this will be the first of many articles detailing the happenings at the Roseboro Senior Center. I hope to give you information every two weeks concerning the Roseboro Senior Center. We were blessed to be elevated to a Senior Center after years of being a Senior Nutrition Site. This was made possible with the strong leadership of Lori Sutton, Director of Sampson County Department of Aging.

It has been an honor for me to have worked with the Seniors for the past seven years. They have taught me a lot about life and just as importantly about God Almighty. We have a feisty bunch who live an abundant life. It is amazing to see them come in every morning regardless of how bad the weather is at times.

We have a lot of activities planned for the upcoming weeks and months. During the next two weeks we will have presentations made to the seniors by Krystal Scott of NC Co-op, Lonie Manley of Lincoln Heritage, Priscilla Van of United Health Care and “Miss Peggy” of Indian Affairs. There will also be presentations made about Black History Month along with our daily morning devotions led by individual assigned Seniors. We will continue to have our exercise classes designed to keep our Senior mobile, alert and healthy. And of course, every day will be highlighted with a delicious meal.

Every article will highlight some of our participants. This week I would like to highlight Lonnie Fennel and Delois Highsmith. These two ladies are our volunteers responsible for the kitchen. They have done an outstanding job serving meals and keeping the kitchen clean and sanitized. They treat the kitchen as their very own and take great pride in the work they do. We are blessed to have them working at the Roseboro Center.

We have a lot of events planned for the year. In April we hope to start computer training for the seniors. This is something we have wanted to do for a long time but the necessary funds were never available. Because the Lord has blessed me, I will use my personal funds to expedite this program because our Senior are worth it.

On May 24, at 7 p.m., we will have a senior banquet. This banquet will be like a senior prom. Seniors will attend dressed semi-formal or in their “Sunday Best.” There will be a catered meal, dancing, various entertainment, and various prizes. A photographer will also be available to take pictures. Tickets for this event are $15 per person and $25 per couple. For information about this event you may contact our chairpersons Deloris Howard at 910-305-5634 or the Rev. Edgar Robinson at 910-305-9422.

In August we will have our annual Roseboro Senior Day and in October we will have a Senior Citizens Halloween Costume Ball. We have many more activities and events in the early planning stage which will be revealed at a later time. Please stop by and visit us. But more importantly, become a participant at the Roseboro Senior Center!

By Gilbert Owens Roseboro Senior Center