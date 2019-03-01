Garland seniors begin prepping for Senior Games

Marie Faircloth -

Greetings readers! The weather we have been having is so nice! Winter one day, and spring the next, followed by summer and then winter again! The bright days have certainly been bright and for that I am grateful. God’s hand directs everything, even our confused weather! Being thankful is the key to happiness! There have been so many things going on here at the Garland Senior Center that we have been staying busy and happy. By the time you read this, our Black History Celebration, scheduled for Feb. 28, will have come and gone. It’s sure to be a successful program for everybody to enjoy and we will have fun doing it. It’s the smallest pleasures in life that mean so very much.

MidCarolina Senior Games are coming up and will be starting on April 10 and continuing through April 29. The theme for this year’s games is “Reach Out To New Horizons”.

Whether you’ve participated in the past, or you are looking for something new to try, don’t hesitate to contact us and let us know. We are here to help in any and every way we possibly can and to answer all of the questions you may have about Senior Games or any other events here at the center. We will be having a Senior Games Kickoff Celebration on March 12 to help everybody practice for the upcoming Senior Games. We look forward to the MidCarolina Senior Games every year because it gives area senior citizens the chance to strut their stuff and compete against other senior citizens in a wide variety of competitions for a chance at gold.

No matter if we get medals or not, we are always winners here at the Garland Senior Center. Let’s support our local senior citizens by coming out to Garland Senior Center on March 12 as they start practicing for the senior games. Mrs. Sabina Gamas and Mr. Charles Powell are two of our Garland Senior Center participants who advanced to the state finals last year and they will both be going to play the games again this year along with many more of our Garland senior citizens. We are ready to cheer you all onto victory! If you or anybody you know would like to take part in all the fun and be a MidCarolina Senior Games participant or volunteer, call me, Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246. I am looking forward to hearing for y’all soon!

Carolina Footcare will be coming for a visit soon. On March 19, the foot care team of experienced experts will be here at Garland Senior Center to clip your toenails and make your feet so happy. So if you have trouble clipping your own nails, we can help. Please be sure to bring your Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance information along so you can be taken care of. Come on down on the 19th, your feet will thank you!

We have started featuring different Garland Senior Center participants and volunteers who have exhibited greatness, like all of our seniors do. Fred Herring has been a longtime volunteer here at the center and always does his best to bring a smile to all of our faces. Fred delivers meals to some of our Garland seniors homes, helps with a variety of tasks here, and is always willing to lend a helping hand. We are very thankful to have Fred Herring on our team here at the center and love him dearly.

Ms. Sadie Johnson, one of our many treasured pearls of wisdom here at GSC has been participating in our program for over 10 years. Ms. Sadie has such a sweet disposition and is very patient. She is always polite and is happy to be with us. We are very thankful to have Ms. Sadie here and love her very much. Thank you Ms. Sadie for being the beautiful lady you are, inside and out. We cherish you! Another GSC participant, an amazing lady, is none other than Ms. Lillie Thomas. Ms. Lillie has been coming out to the Garland Senior Center for more than 10 years and we are certainly grateful for her presence. Always willing to help out, Ms. Lillie is ready and willing when it comes to the needs of other senior center participants, family, and friends. Ms. Lillie has a great sense of humor and her insight on life is priceless. We are very thankful to have Ms. Lillie Thomas for being a Garland Senior Center participant and a wonderful lady through and through. We love you Ms. Lillie!

If you or anybody you know needs help or assistance with your taxes, please call Ms. Ida Parker at 910-564-4060. We are gearing up for lots of fun and educational programs here in the coming months, so stay tuned for the latest updates on events. Again, I’d like to offer a helping hand by answering your questions so call me at 910-529-3931 or 910-596-8246.

In closing I’d like to share a few more things. “You don’t get old because you play. You get old because you stop playing.” “Love with all your heart.” “Never, never, never give up!”

Marie Faircloth https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Marie-Faircloth.jpg Marie Faircloth

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.