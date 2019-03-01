Merrick leaves mark in Sampson

John Merrick, a Sampson native, is one of the founders of the N.C. Mutual Provident Life Insurance Company. - This charcoal drawing of John Merrick is in the Sampson History Museum. - The Sampson County History Museum. -

One of Sampson County’s most distinguished and admired residents was an entrepreneur named John Merrick. He played a leading role in helping to establish Durham, as Black Wall Street, which was a center of African-American businesses during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Born into slavery in 1859 in Clinton, Merrick lived with his mother Martha and a younger brother. The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 freed his family, and when he turned 12 years old they moved to Chapel Hill where Merrick’s life changed forever.

Through his hard work and savvy business sense, Merrick, at one time was among the largest property owners in Durham. He is widely remembered as one of the founders of the N.C. Mutual Provident Life Insurance Company, which in 1918 was the largest black-owned insurance firm in the nation. At its peak, the insurance company was worth almost $5 million and did business across the southern United States.

Locally, Merrick was known as a generous supporter of schools and colleges for African American children. The first black public library, started by Mable Faison Carter, was named for him.

The Sampson County History Museum has an exhibit spotlighting Merrick and his achievements, so stop by if you want to find out more about him and other Sampsonians who made their mark in history.

The museum is located at 313 Lisbon Street. It’s a village of 10 museum buildings and three outdoor exhibits on approximately two acres in downtown Clinton. It is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The guided tour is free to the public. Please call in advance for groups of seven or more people.

