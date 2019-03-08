Reasons why we eat when we are not hungry

It’s a problem that almost all of us share: we eat when are not hungry. Food can make us feel good and many times enjoying a quick snack can boost our mood, improve work productivity, or even make relationships easier. So, should we eat when we are not hungry; unfortunately, the extra calories add up quickly. Sometimes mindless snack calories add pounds of weight over the course of a year. So what’s the best way to decide if you should eat when you’re not hungry or pass on the food? You’ll get the best answer for you, if you can determine why it is that you feel you need to eat.

In a perfect world, you would only eat when you need energy in the form of calories. But we are human and our worlds are not perfect. So we often eat for reasons that have nothing to do with physiological need. Before you eat it is important to identify your hungry level. We should use the H# Hunger/ Satisfaction scale. You need to tune in to signs of hunger and then rate the feeling on a scale of 1-10. Checking your hunger level will determine how much and when you should eat. When you think about eating, get out and walk or do some physical activity.

Most of us are feeling bored when we feel the need to eat. We head straight to the refrigerator. We need to fix this by finding another way to engage our brain before we do a lot of binge eating. Keep a book handy or a puzzle to challenge our brain for five minutes.

Then we have the need to taste something. We know that the taste and mouth feel of food feels good so we desire it when our daily routine needs a quick pick me up. Satisfy your need without adding calories to your waistline. Grab a piece of sugar free gum or brush your teeth. Minty flavors help kill cravings, or you could grab a glass of homemade flavored water.

Sometimes we eat because we are nervous. Have you ever been at a party and just nibbled endlessly when you feel uncomfortable. That is called nervous eating. The most helpful thing to do is just stand away from the table of food, or find something to do to take your mind off eating. Just ask yourself why are you eating.

Some of us eat for emotional comfort. Food fills an emotional void for many of us. It provides comfort, warmth and feeling of satisfaction. It provides joy and a feeling of being cared for. If this is the reason you are eating when you’re not hungry, you have a few options to curb the habit. Try replacing the snack habit with a healthy habit.

Sometimes it can be our location; environments can stimulate the urge to eat when you’re not hungry. Sometimes when you are in the car you want to eat to pass the time. If this is the case, always take healthy options: apples, bananas or grapes to curb your eating habits.

Remember that moderate portion controlled nibbling is good for you as long as you don’t consume too many calories from snacks. But eating when you are not hungry or when you don’t need to, can derail your diet or cause weight gain. Of course, you should never wait until you are starving before you eat. Try to eat moderate portions of healthy snacks when you do want to eat.

For more information on eating when you are not hungry and other healthy options contact Lethia Lee at the Sampson county Cooperative Extension office. 910-592-7161 or [email protected]

By Lethia Lee Contributing columnist

Lethia Lee is the EFNEP Program Assistant for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.

