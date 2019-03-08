Sampson Shriner appointed Sudan Marshal

Taylor -

NEW BERN — Noble Jeffrey B. Taylor, from Roseboro, and a member of the Sampson County Shrine Club, was appointed as the Marshal Jan. 26, 2019.

The appointment was made by the newly elected Potentate, Carl W Smith, at the annual business meeting and election of officers. The term “Marshal” is a ceremonial term given to the one of the six appointed members of the Board of Directors for Sudan Shriners. He has a degree in heating and air conditioning and is Branch Operation Manager for Ferguson HVAC Division in Willmington. He and his wife, Colleen, live in Roseboro and have a son and a daughter.

Sudan conducted their Annual Winter Ceremonial Jan. 25-26 in Goldsboro. This is the first time in the history of Sudan Shriner’s that the annual event was not held in New Bern. The damages and devastation to the Temple offices in New Bern from Hurricane Florence forced the move to Goldsboro. Thirty-seven new nobles joined the fraternity. Sudan’s membership now sets at 4059 with 37 Shrine Clubs and 47 Parades Units scattered across our jurisdiction. The streets were packed to watch and cheer for some awesome shrine units displaying their best talents of music, clowning and driving funny vehicles promoting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The formal festivities on Friday and Saturday night were held at the new Maxwell Agricultural and Convention Center in Goldsboro. Attendance on both nights was estimated at 550 each night.

Shrine Centers are located throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Germany, the Philippines and Brazil. Sudan now has over 550 patients receiving treatment at our Shriners Hospitals for Children for pediatric care, burn injuries, lip and cleft pallet and treatment for spinal injuries.

There are 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Over the years these hospitals have treated and cared for over one million patients. This medical care is provided regardless of the patients/parents ability to pay.