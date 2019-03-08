The Just-A-Mere Garden Club held its February meeting at the Brass Lantern in Dunn. -

Members of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club gathered for a dinner meeting at the Brass Lantern Steak House Feb. 5, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. In attendance were nine members.

In a private dining room, members were seated at tables that were covered with black and white cloths and held burgundy napkins. Single stem roses in vases centered the tables and were surrounded by valentines, rose petals and cupids. Favors of boxed chocolates and heart-shaped ornaments marked the different place settings.

President Catherine Gilmore welcomed the group. Beverly Best and Karene Smith were recognized for doing the decorations and the arrangements for the dinner.

Pattie Godwin presented the devotion that focused on the joy of love in our lives. She gave each member a valentine with candy and recalled the time when each would exchange valentines in school. She then asked the blessing on the meal.

The ladies then enjoyed a delicious meal featuring a salad and an entree of choice.

After the dinner, Karene Smith read a poem entitled “Friends” and elaborated on friendships in life.

Members were reminded of the Valentine party for the residents and staff of Golden Years Home. The president expressed appreciation for all those that came to plant succulents in teacups, making a miniature garden.

Plans were announced about the Arbor Day observation.

