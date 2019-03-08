Clinton Garden Club learns about bees

The Clinton Garden Club recently welcomed guest speaker Beverly Benton, a member of the Sampson County Beekeepers Association and Sampson County Extension Master Gardeners Volunteers. Her passion for beekeeping inspired everyone present as she delivered a very educational, interesting and entertaining program about the life cycle of bees and the very important work they do. -

