Garland Center filled with activities

Hello readers! I hope you all are as ready for spring as I am! We’re looking forward to those warmer temperatures around here and in many parts of the country. With lower temperatures come more colds and flu. Let’s all do our part and be sure to keep our hands washed. Good personal hygiene is our first line of defense against fighting germs that cause illnesses.

This past week has been a buzz of activities here at Garland Senior Center. Tuesday we had a visit from our friends from United Health Care. Representatives explained the many healthcare coverage benefits their company offers and answered our questions. We were also very happy to have Eastpointe, “Therapeutic Alternatives”.

Topics discussed were early signs of depression and some of the ways to cope with the day to day struggles that we all face. She taught us that journaling can be a stress reliever and coping mechanism. We also discussed the stigma that is sometimes associated with depression and mental illness. From time to time, everybody needs somebody to talk to. We are so grateful to our mental health services for offering kind smiles, helping hands, and listening ears for anyone who may be struggling.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, we had our Black History Celebration. It was a beautiful day to celebrate and was made delicious by Mr. Calvin Artis and his family. They all came out early and began cooking for not only Garland Senior Center participants, but also for many people throughout the community. Calvin, his wife Emma, and their family always come through for us. Thank you Calvin, Emma and the whole Artis family for being so dependable. We appreciate y’all for everything you do and all the tasty foods you prepare for us to enjoy. There was so much delicious food y’all and enough for everybody! Carry out plates were also available because very little bit makes a difference these days. Many people fight silent battles of poverty and hunger, so when we can help fill the gap, we are happy to do so. I am so thankful for all of our staff, volunteers, and people from the community who make such heartfelt contributions to ensure our older Americans enjoy themselves. A special thanks to Chase Jordan for doing such a great job in covering our Black History Celebration. Coleen’s Kitchen here in Garland does a whole lot to help us out too. We are all so thankful to our dear friend Coleen.

My friend Mary and I will be attending a “Matter of Balance” seminar soon. We will bring back as many skills and training techniques as we can. That’s something about Mary and I, we love to learn new things that we can share with you all. Keep an eye on this article for upcoming event times and dates as we plan this program and many more activities here at the center. It’s all about community, friendship and fellowship here at GSC. To me, the word community is so much more than one city or town. A community can include many counties, or even states, nations and global communities.

We are so excited to have line dancing classes coming to the Garland Senior Center. Starting March 14, GSC will offer line dancing to senior participants and the entire community. On March 11, we will have our trip to Wilmington and we are looking forward to that. Senior Games Kickoff is March 12 starting at 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Come out and practice with us all for the upcoming MidCarolina Senior Games starting April 10.

We look forward to seeing you all. Come out and join in this fun event and all the activities we offer. Stay up-to-date with all that’s happening here at the Garland center. Volunteer today for a brighter tomorrow! God is good all day, every day! He wants us to be at the head, not the tail. Be the best we can be through kind gestures, sincerity, integrity and positive thinking. Forgive yourselves and each other so that we may be forgiven. Be good to your neighbor and yourself! Live, Love and Laugh!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

